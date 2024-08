A FORMER drug convict was shot to death in Sitio Kadulang, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City, at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

The 47-year-old victim identified as a certain Rubin succumbed to a gunshot wound to his mouth with the bullet exiting through the back of his head.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital, where attending physician pronounced him dead.

Afterwards, the victim was brought to a funeral parlor in Sitio Humay-humay, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City. (DVG, TPT)