Ex-drug convict shot dead in Mambaling

An ex-convict was shot and killed by the two unidentified gunmen past midnight on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Sitio Kamansi, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The 35-year-old victim, Edmundo Dayao, succumbed to several gunshot wounds to the body.

The two suspects, identified as Aldrin and a John Doe, are currently being sought by the police, according to Major John Lynbert Yango, the chief of the Mambaling Police Station.

Yango said they are now looking at illegal drugs as the possible motive for the crime.

The police received information that the victim owed someone a significant sum of money for illegal substances.

The victim was previously arrested for illegal drugs and was recently released from prison after posting bail.

The Mambaling police found a pack of shabu and two empty shells of .45 pistol from the crime scene. (GPL, TPT)