Ex-electrician, construction worker nabbed in P136M drug bust

A FORMER electrician and a construction worker were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 and police officers in the City of Naga on Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2026.

Authorities seized 20 kilos of suspected shabu worth P136 million during the operation in Purok Gaway-Gaway, Barangay Uling.

The suspects were identified as alias Romy, 57, a former electrician from Southern Leyte, and his companion alias Dante, 47, a construction worker from Laguna City in Luzon.

Investigation by PDEA 7 showed that the suspects had long been under monitoring for allegedly delivering large supplies of shabu from the capital.

“Drugs from Luzon”

The two admitted that they came from Luzon and transported the 20 large packs of shabu to Cebu using a vehicle. Each pack weighed one kilo.

When PDEA 7 learned that the suspects had already arrived in Cebu, agents immediately arranged a buy-bust operation. Authorities were able to buy P1 million worth of illegal drugs from the suspects, and both parties agreed to meet at a location in the City of Naga.

After the suspects handed over the purchased shabu, the agents immediately identified themselves as PDEA 7 operatives and arrested the two suspects.

During the inspection of the vehicle, authorities recovered 19 more large packs of suspected shabu from the back portion of the vehicle.

Alias Romy admitted that they were only instructed to deliver the illegal drugs to Cebu in exchange for P130,000.

He said they were first told that the shipment was only a parcel for delivery, but he already suspected that they were transporting shabu to Cebu.

In PDEA 7 custody

The two suspects are now under the custody of the PDEA 7 office and are facing charges for violating Section 5 in relation to Section 26 paragraph (b) and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. / AYB