Ex-female drug convict rearrested in Cebu City drug bust

A WOMAN who had entered a plea bargain in 2019 for a drug-related case was rearrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Regional Special Enforcement Team, in coordination with the Parian Police Station 1 of the Cebu City Police Office, during a buy-bust operation at 2:31 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2024, in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Lorega, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Cherrie Mae Rabor, 35, a resident of the said place.

She was found in possession of seven packets of substance believed to be shabu weighing 15 grams, with an estimated market value of P102,000.

Leia Alcantara, the information officer of PDEA 7, stated that they received information from a reliable source that Rabor had returned to selling illegal drugs.

Rabor was previously detained at Cebu City Jail in March 2019 due to illegal drugs but was released on a plea bargain deal. (AYB)