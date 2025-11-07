Ex governor clarifies P26-B fund

FORMER Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia has clarified that the P26-billion flood control projects in Cebu were funded and implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) under the national budget, not by the Provincial Government.

In a statement posted on her official Facebook page, Garcia said the Province had no involvement in the implementation of the projects as the funds did not come from the provincial coffers.

While sharing her video interview from One News on Thursday, Nov 6, 2025, Garcia explained the amount referred to by officials was part of the national budget allocated to the DPWH, which in turn distributed the projects to various districts across the province.

“First of all, let me just clarify what you said — you speak of P26 billion for Cebu Province, but that P26 billion are not provincial funds. That’s a national budget, and the national budget is allocated to the DPWH which distributes these so-called flood control projects, many of which are insertions to the budget,” Garcia said.

The former governor said she was surprised to learn about the scale of the budget and added that Capitol had not participated in any of these implementations.

She also cited provisions of the Local Government Code requiring national government agencies to coordinate with local government units before implementing any projects.

“During my time, I kept on insisting to the DPWH: before you implement the program, secure Sanggunian approval… Sections 27 and 28 of the Local Government Code are very clear — all national government projects must first be consulted with and approved by the local government,” Garcia said.

Garcia recalled that during her term, the Provincial Board passed an ordinance requiring national agencies to consult, plan, and seek approval from the Provincial Government before implementing projects.

She added that former Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos even visited Cebu to discuss the policy after its passage.

“Cebu City, by the way, is not under the Province. The drainage projects there are under DPWH, many of which remain unfinished, which is why flooding worsened during the recent torrential rains,” Garcia said.

Her clarification comes after massive flooding struck parts of Cebu following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, which triggered public outrage and renewed calls for accountability.

In a separate Facebook post on Friday, Nov. 7, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro expressed anger over the flooding that claimed lives and destroyed properties, saying the tragedy “did not have to happen.”

“Yes, flood control funds go directly to DPWH, not the Province — but that doesn’t mean it does not find its way to you,” Baricuatro said, addressing Garcia.

She then publicly asked a series of questions directed at Garcia, raising issues about watershed management, quarrying activities, and alleged lack of environmental oversight during Garcia’s administration.

“Why were crucial Central Cebu Protected Watershed issues not addressed during the previous administration when a conglomerate wanted to help build a dam?” Baricuatro asked.

“Why did massive quarrying and development continue, and what oversight or safeguards failed to prevent environmental damage?”

Baricuatro also questioned why quarry permits were issued “to cronies or without transparent due process” and why environmental protection was not prioritized.

“These are the questions that you need to answer, madam,” Baricuatro said. / CDF