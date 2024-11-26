Ex-Ilocos Sur governor backs EVs for transport modernization

A SENATORIAL candidate is pushing electric vehicles as an affordable transport modernization alternative.

Former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, who visited Cebu on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, said he is working with transport cooperatives to secure electric vehicle units.

Singson criticized the National Government’s Public Transportation Modernization Program (PTMP), describing it as financially burdensome for cooperatives.

He said 70 percent of Filipinos lack bank accounts, making it even harder for the transport sector to comply with PTMP requirements.

Singson said the promotion of electric vehicles offers cooperatives a chance to upgrade fleets without the heavy financial strain linked to modernization efforts.

The PTMP, launched in 2017 under former President Rodrigo Duterte, aims to replace traditional jeepneys with eco-friendly units to reduce pollution. The program requires jeepney operators to join cooperatives to retain their franchises. / CDF