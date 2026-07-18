Ex-inmate arrested anew in Bohol drug bust

A FORMER person deprived of liberty (PDL) who was acquitted in a previous drug case was arrested anew after authorities allegedly seized P3.7 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust in Dauis, Bohol, on Friday night, July 17, 2026.

The suspect, identified as Jose Benan Del Rosario, 31, a resident of Purok 4, Barangay Tabajan, Guindulman, Bohol, was arrested at around 8:55 p.m. in Purok 7, Barangay San Isidro by operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office.

Seized during the operation were approximately 551.1 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P3.7 million, buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle allegedly used by the suspect to deliver illegal drugs.

Police identified Del Rosario as a high-value individual (HVI) in the illegal drug trade.

Authorities said he was previously arrested in 2016 during the government's anti-illegal drugs campaign but was later acquitted of charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. He was released from detention in 2024.

According to investigators, Del Rosario allegedly resumed his illegal drug activities after his release.

Police said he had reportedly been involved in the illegal drug trade since 2014.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Bohol Police Provincial Office and is facing charges for violations of Sections 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and 11 (possession of dangerous drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165. (AYB)