Ex-inmate arrested; P10.3M shabu seized

A FORMER inmate who has been considered a “high value individual” was arrested in drug bust around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.
Arrested was Romelito “Mitong” Ygoña Flores, 48, a resident of Barangay Calamba who was also detained at the Cebu City Jail before due to an illegal drug case.
Seized from Flores were 1,525 grams of shabu worth P10.3 million.
Police investigation revealed that Flores got his supply of illegal drugs from a certain AR, who calls the suspect to instruct him where to deliver the substance.
Flores’ area of distribution is the entire Metro Cebu, and police said he can dispose of around 3,000 grams every week.
The drug bust was launched Sunday by personnel of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit and Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas. (AYB/LMY)