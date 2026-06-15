Ex-Jaguars form USJ-R Alumni Association

THE University of San Jose-Recoletos Basketball Jaguars Alumni Association has been officially established following the successful election of its officers last Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Basak campus in Cebu City.

Rannie Abo, a former member of the Jaguars from 1994 to 1999, was elected president of the association.

​A graduate of business management, Abo also played for various commercial teams both in Cebu and Manila. These include Chowking-Cebu, ​PBL-Bingo Filipino, CBF-Western Union Kwarta-Padala Casino, ​Hapee, and Tribu Sugbo, among others.

​Former PBA player Roger Yap will assist Abo as vice president of the association. Yap played for the Purefoods Tender Juicy Hotdogs, FedEx Express, Shell, San Miguel and Barako Bull Energy in the PBA.

​Following the election, a simple induction and blessing ceremony for the officers was immediately held, officiated by Fr. Jorge Peligro and Fr. Ed Celiz, and attended by former USJ-R varsity players.

​The formation of the association is aimed to strengthen unity among former Jaguars and serve as a bridge for additional support toward grassroots sports development and the university’s current basketball program.

As president and veep, Abo and Yap will spearhead alumni programs aimed at helping and giving back to their alma mater.

​Rounding out the newly elected officers of the USJ-R Basketball Jaguars Alumni Association are Edito Salacut (secretary), Frankie Reyes Lastimoso (treasurer) and Rey Gurrea (PRO).

​Respected personalities who are former Jaguars themselves were also chosen as advisers. They are Jude Yburan, Engr. Antonieto P. Flores, Caesar Lee, and Pablo Yu.

​Meanwhile, both the collegiate and high school teams have overhauled their coaching staffs.

​Yap, who also played for the Jaguars before turning professional, has been appointed as the head coach of the collegiate team, while Salacut returns as the chief mentor of the high school squad. / JBM