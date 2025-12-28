Ex-lawmaker defends P32B district allocation

THE revelation of a P32.87 billion infrastructure windfall for a single district in Cebu has opened a window into the complex, often opaque world of Philippine budget engineering. At the heart of the controversy is a fundamental tension in governance: the line between a lawmaker’s duty to bring development to their constituents and the systemic risk of lopsided wealth distribution across the archipelago.

The controversy in Cebu

Former Cebu 7th District representative Peter John Calderon recently addressed claims regarding his district’s massive funding. Documents released by Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste, dubbed the “Cabral Files,” show that Calderon’s district received P32.87 billion in DPWH allocations from 2023 to 2026 — the largest share in Central Visayas. Calderon has clarified that he did not “control” these billions, noting that the vast majority were Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects, while his personal discretion was limited to roughly P150 million to P200 million per year for local needs.

The mechanism of district funding

The dispute highlights a long-standing national trend where the “allocable” portion of the budget — funds a congressman can specifically identify — is often dwarfed by the “outside allocable” funds. These larger amounts are frequently the result of high-level insertions during budget deliberations at the House, Senate, or Bicameral Conference Committee stages.

While the Supreme Court struck down the formal “Priority Development Assistance Fund” (PDAF) years ago, the practice of lawmakers identifying projects remains a cornerstone of the legislative process. This event illustrates the persistent challenge of ensuring that national infrastructure funds are distributed based on geographic necessity rather than political gravity.

Why the distinction matters

For the average citizen, the nuance between a “lawmaker-identified” project and a “department-implemented” one can feel like semantics, but the stakes for public accountability are high. When billions are concentrated in one district, it raises questions about equity: why do some roads get paved multiple times while neighboring provinces struggle with basic connectivity?

Furthermore, the involvement of the DPWH as the sole implementer is a safeguard meant to prevent the direct handling of cash by politicians. However, as these documents suggest, the influence of a lawmaker in the “identification” phase remains a powerful tool that dictates the physical landscape of the country.

Perspectives on the Cabral Files

The situation has created a divide between those calling for transparency and those defending the legitimacy of the budget process.

The Reformist View: Leviste, who released the files, frames this as a matter of public interest. He stated he intentionally gave the DPWH time to authenticate the documents to “test whether the agency would deny, conceal, or confirm their authenticity.”

The Legislative Defense: Calderon maintains that major works like national roads and flood control are DPWH-driven. “Kung muingun ka og major project, that’s a DPWH project… ila na,” he said, emphasizing that his role was limited to small-scale “barangay road concreting” and “multipurpose buildings.”

The Executive Stance: The Executive branch remains cautious. Palace Spokesperson Claire Castro stated they will only respond to documents “authenticated by the DPWH,” while DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon has yet to formally verify the files.

Understanding the budget breakdown

The following sections clarify the technicalities of the dispute.

Sources of the data

The “Cabral Files” allegedly originated from the late DPWH undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral. According to Leviste, these documents include nationwide budget insertions and summaries covering P3.5 trillion in infrastructure spending from 2023 to 2026.

Difference between allocable and non-allocable funds

Leviste explains that “NEP (National Expenditure Programs) Restored” or “allocable” funds are the portions district representatives may recommend annually — roughly P150 million to P200 million per district. The remaining “outside allocable” funds, which make up the bulk of the P1.041 trillion 2025 DPWH budget, are initiated by various proponents during different stages of the legislative process.

Identity of the project implementers

Both Leviste and Calderon agree on one crucial point: the money is not released to the lawmakers. “All projects — allocable or non-allocable — are DPWH implemented,” Calderon stressed. This means the DPWH is legally responsible for bidding, contracting and supervising the actual construction.

Connection to the Ombudsman

The issue has moved beyond social media posts. Leviste revealed that he presented these files to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure and the Office of the Ombudsman in November, suggesting that the distribution of these funds may face legal scrutiny regarding their fairness and necessity.

Anticipated developments

The focus now shifts to the DPWH headquarters. Whether Secretary Vince Dizon authenticates the email exchanges and budget files cited by Leviste will determine if this remains a political spat or becomes a full-blown audit of the national infrastructure plan. Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman’s review of the documents could signal whether the lopsided allocation of billions in Cebu’s 7th District constitutes a breach of fiscal equity. / CDF