Ex-LTFRB 7 chief to head Cebu’s terminals

FORMER director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 Ahmed Cuizon has been appointed as the new administrator of the Cebu North and South Bus terminals.

The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has authorized Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to enter into a contract of service with Cuizon.

The resolution, sponsored by PB member Nelson Mondigo, was passed on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, stating Cuizon is a “qualified professional” with the experience needed for the job.

However, the endorsement of Cuizon’s appointment faced questions from some members of the PB.

Mandaue City Lone District Board Member Nilo Seno questioned why Cuizon’s contract needed the board’s approval. This was left unanswered.

First District Board Member Raymond Calderon also asked about Cuizon’s salary.

Mondigo said Cuizon will receive a salary grade 22, which is equivalent to P71,000.

Qualifications

Cuizon is qualified for the position, according to the resolution, as he has not yet reached the retirement age of 65.

Cuizon has also not been previously dismissed from employment due to an administrative offense.

The resolution also states that he possesses all qualifications for the position.

The Capitol owns and operates both the Cebu South and North Bus Terminal.

These terminals serve as major transport hubs for passengers and public utility vehicles traveling to and from southern and northern parts of Cebu. / CDF