Ex-Mandaue officials to face trial in Paknaan graft case

TWO former Mandaue City officials will face trial after the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas found probable cause to charge them over the May 3, 2023 demolition and padlocking of a disputed property in Barangay Paknaan.

Former assistant assessor Julius Caesar S. Entise and former Housing and Urban Development Office head Johnbee R. Biton were charged with violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. The Ombudsman dismissed a separate arbitrary detention complaint.

Maria Priscila Melendres and Maritoni Melendres accused city officials and job order workers of removing structures and a fence, padlocking the gates and restricting entry to the property.

Entise and Biton posted P30,000 bail each before Regional Trial Court Branch 89 in Mandaue City after learning that arrest warrants had been issued against them, Entise said.

The respondents said they were carrying out a directive from the Mandaue City Administrator’s Office.

Entise said their motion for reconsideration of the Ombudsman’s finding was denied.

Entise said the warrants were issued by a court in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, but were not served because they had already posted bail.

He said they filed a motion to dismiss and a motion to quash after posting bail.

“After we posted bail, I immediately filed a motion to dismiss for lack of probable cause. I also filed a motion to quash because, in my view, jurisdiction lies in Mandaue and not outside the region. This means Republic Act 10660 does not apply. The motions remain pending,” Entise said.

In a separate interview, Priscila welcomed the progress of the case.

“This should serve as a warning to those in authority not to abuse their power,” she said.

Priscila said she remained confident they would obtain justice. (AYB)