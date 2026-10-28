Ex-mayor fined over illegal cockfights

FORMER Cebu City mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia was fined an amount equivalent to six months of his basic salary after the Ombudsman found him administratively liable for failing to object to unauthorized cockfighting events at Nustar in 2024. A ruling Garcia is now contesting.

The Ombudsman’s Jan. 6, 2026 decision found Garcia guilty of Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service and imposed a six-month suspension without pay. Because Garcia is no longer in government service, the suspension was converted into a fine payable to the Ombudsman.

The fine may be deducted from his retirement benefits, accumulated leave credits, or other receivables from his former office. The ruling remains subject to reconsideration while his motion is pending.

“By allowing the activities to proceed without objection despite their patent illegality, respondent Garcia exhibited inexcusable neglect of duty,” the decision read.

The case

Kristian Hassamal filed the complaint on Nov. 18, 2024. It covered cockfighting events held at the Nustar Resort and Casino Convention Center on May 23 and 24 and Aug. 27 to 29, 2024.

The Ombudsman found that the events violated Presidential Decree 449, or the Cockfighting Law of 1974, which restricts special cockfighting events to authorized venues and limits their duration and frequency. Nustar, the Ombudsman said, is neither a licensed cockpit nor a playground or park under the law.

The Ombudsman also cited missing approvals from the Cebu City Sports Commission, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and Office of the City Mayor. The omissions were reflected in the checklists attached to conditional permits issued by the City’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

The BPLO issued a conditional permit on May 10, 2024, signed by Terencio Saavedra under the authority of then mayor Michael Rama. The permit for the August event was issued during Garcia’s tenure as acting mayor.

The Ombudsman’s decision did not discuss whether Saavedra or Rama could be held administratively liable.

Garcia’s defense

Garcia said in a statement posted on his Facebook page that he had filed a motion for reconsideration challenging the Ombudsman’s ruling. He argued that the Letter of No Objection (Lono) he issued for a cockfighting event was not the final special permit authorizing the activity.

Garcia said the Lono, issued on April 23, 2024, was a response to a formal request to hold a two-day Seven Cock Derby at the Fili Nustar and Casino Convention Center on May 23 and 24, 2024.

Garcia said the letter was expressly subject to existing laws, rules, regulations and applicable conditions. It was not intended to serve as an unconditional authorization or a substitute for the required permitting process, he said. He argued that material facts and legal considerations warrant a review of the Ombudsman’s findings and conclusions.

“The legal character and effect of the Lono must be determined by its actual terms, the applicable regulations and the evidence on record,” Garcia said in a statement.

Garcia added that officials are expected to act on formal requests within prescribed periods, including those set under the Anti-Red Tape Act where applicable. He argued that a conditional response should not automatically be treated as final authorization.

Garcia also said he acted after learning the promoter had not met the permit conditions. According to the Ombudsman’s decision, the acting city administrator issued a notice to explain to OX-KBDF Gaming on Sept. 13, 2024, on Garcia’s behalf. The notice concerned the May and August events and the matter was referred to the City Legal Office.

The City later issued a show-cause order against the promoter and Nustar over a separate event held from Oct. 11 to 18, 2024, which allegedly took place without a valid special permit. Garcia told the Ombudsman that he had not authorized the event and had expressly refused to approve its application.

Other officials

The Ombudsman referred the complaint against former CCPO chief Antonietto Ybañez Cañete to its Military and Other Law Enforcement Offices, noting that Cañete is a uniformed police officer and that there was no proof or allegation that he conspired with Garcia.

The Ombudsman also ordered a fact-finding investigation into Games and Amusements Board (GAB) officials Jesucito Garcia and Francisco Rivera concerning permits issued for the October events at Nustar. The permits, the Ombudsman said, raised questions about the GAB’s authority to approve cockfighting events in light of the regulatory powers of local governments under the Local Government Code.

The case is administrative, not criminal. Garcia said the ruling did not impose the accessory penalty of perpetual disqualification from public office and expressed hope that he could serve the public again. The Ombudsman’s action on his motion for reconsideration will determine whether the ruling is upheld, modified, or reversed. / CAV