Ex-mayor, vlogger face possible LTO sanctions over viral video

A FORMER mayor and vlogger may face sanctions from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) following a viral video involving a gas station incident.

In the video, the pair were seen allegedly driving off without paying for fuel, prompting an elderly gas attendant to chase after them along Maharlika Highway in Allacapan, Cagayan.

Authorities said a show cause order has been issued against the former official, the driver and the registered vehicle owner, requiring them to explain why they should not be charged with reckless driving and face possible lifetime license revocation.

However, some netizens claimed the incident may have been staged for content, as the vlogger is reportedly acquainted with the gas attendant.

The matter remains under investigation. / TRC