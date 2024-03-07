Ex-military who allegedly wants to take possession of their house slain by younger brother

A 65-YEAR-OLD man was fatally stabbed by his younger brother at the Visayas Command compound in Barangay Apas, Cebu City, at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Police identified the victim as Roberto Astillo, an ex-military, and the suspect as Francisco, 59, both single.

According to Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., the chief of Mabolo Police Station, the incident occurred after the victim allegedly wanted to claim ownership of the house that they occupy.

Caacoy said that Roberto allegedly threatened to take possession of the house, which prompted the Francisco to act first and knife the victim in the chest and neck, killing him instantly.

"Ang iyang alegasyon nga ilogon daw sa iyang igsuon ang iyang balay personal kaayo ba. Pulos man ni sila ulitawo mao to iyang gipatay gamit ang kitchen knife," according to Caacoy.

(His claim that his brother would inherit the house was very personal. They are both unmarried, so he killed him with a kitchen knife).

The suspect is being held at the PNP custodial facility while awaiting the filing of appropriate charges against him. (AYB, TPT)