Ex-Mingla Vice Mayor ordered to halt construction works

FOR LACK of required permits, the Office of the Building Official (OBO) has told former Minglanilla vice mayor Loben Geonzon to cease all pre-construction and fencing activities at his family-owned property in Barangay Calajoan.

Before OBO’s decision came, around 200 families residing in puroks Macopa and Magtalisay in Calajoan had raised objections to the project. The families claimed that it will block their access to their houses.

In the final notice, OBO head Joselito Nacario pointed out that the former vice mayor persisted in defying OBO’s orders and ignored the first and second notices issued regarding the illegal construction activity.

OBO issued its last and final notice of illegal construction and violation against the activity on April 15, 2024.

OBO said its records show that Geonzon received its first and second notices of violation on the matter on July 14, 2023 and Jan. 12, 2024, respectively.

OBO said the ongoing activity violates the National Building Code of the Philippines.

In an effort to get his side, SunStar Cebu called Geonzon on Wednesday night, April 17, but he refused to comment on the matter.

The local government unit (LGU) of Minglanilla, in a post on its official Facebook page on Monday, April 15, announced that a notice of illegal development from the Office of the Municipal Planning and Development Coordinator was served to Geonzon on site.

SunStar Cebu obtained a copy of the notice on Wednesday, April 17, with a note from MPDC-designate engineer Realiza Briones stating that Geonzon refused to receive the notice. The LGU alleged that Geonzon warned its personnel that he would file cases against the LGU if they enforced the stoppage of the construction works.

SunStar Cebu tried to verify these claims but subsequent phone calls to Geonzon remained unanswered as of writing.

Residents reportedly noticed the presence of armed security guards in the area after the notice of violation was issued. / EHP