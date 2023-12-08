Ex-nanny, widow yield over a kilo of shabu in Mambaling buy-bust

A former nanny and a widow yielded more than a kilo of illegal substances worth almost P7 million during a buy-bust operation around 1 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, in Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The suspects were identified as Judith Dignos, 43, a former nanny from Sitio Mahayahay 2, Barangay Calamba, who was considered a high-value individual and Victoria Empalmado Aida, 50, a widow from Sitio Cadasig, Barangay Tisa.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by Mambaling Police Station personnel headed by Major Jonathan Taneo.

Recovered from Dignos' possession were 10 large packs and two medium packs of alleged shabu, P8,000 in boodle money and a sling bag, and two medium packs of suspected shabu from Aida.

The confiscated drugs had a total weight of 1,017 grams which is worth P6,915,600.

Dignos revealed in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the drug supply came from an inmate in Abuyog, Southern Leyte.

She said a woman served as a middleman to receive the drugs.

Dignos stated that they could earn around P700,000 for every kilo of drugs that they bought for P1.3 million.

She revealed that she formerly worked as a nanny because she was the family’s only source of income after her husband was imprisoned for drugs.

"Nisulod kog yaya didto sa Lapulapu kay naay nag-agni nako nga ako gsuwayan may nalang maka-income," Dignos said.

(I worked as a nanny in Lapu-Lapu City because someone convinced me to try it in order to earn income).

Dignos said she has three kids: a boy and two daughters who are already married.

She disclosed that she was also previously imprisoned for three years because of drugs. (GPL, TPT)