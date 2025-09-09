Ex-Opav chief Calatrava, solons 'receive' kickbacks

WHAT JUST HAPPENED. Former Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Terence Calatrava has been named in a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigation into alleged kickbacks from flood-control projects.

Contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya and his wife Sarah testified on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, that Calatrava, along with several lawmakers and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), received cuts from contracts worth billions.

The Discayas also said that lawmakers demanded between 10 percent and 25 percent of project costs in cash before projects could proceed. They claimed to have kept ledgers and vouchers documenting payouts. The Senate panel has subpoenaed those records.

Among those named were House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Rep. Zaldy Co of Ako Bicol Party-list, Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo, Quezon City Rep. Arjo Atayde, and more than a dozen other legislators. Several DPWH officials were also accused of collecting the “cuts” on behalf of lawmakers.

The Discayas added that some DPWH officials repeatedly mentioned that at least 25 percent of project funds were earmarked for Co.

Several of the accused immediately issued denials. Speaker Romualdez said he never accepted bribes, while Romulo called the allegations “malicious and fabricated.” Atayde, for his part, rejected any involvement. His wife, actress Maine Mendoza, also defended him publicly, calling the claims “baseless” and urging the public to spare their family from hate while the facts are being sorted out.

Calatrava had not yet made any statement as of press time.

CONNECTIONS. Calatrava was largely unknown in politics before his appointment as Presidential Assistant for the Visayas in December 2022. A contractor by trade, he managed government projects in Leyte and Cebu. His appointment was noteworthy mainly for his political connections: his wife Josephine “Happy” Calatrava is the sister of Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez, who is married to Speaker Romualdez.

As Opav chief, Calatrava coordinated disaster response operations and government caravans in the Visayas. He was also involved in infrastructure initiatives, including maritime and flood-mitigation projects.

In June 2025, he resigned along with other presidential assistants during a Cabinet reshuffle ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. His courtesy resignation was accepted. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the resignations were part of a broader “restructuring.”

Until the Blue Ribbon hearing, Calatrava had largely kept a low profile and was not previously associated with scandal.

ALLEGATIONS. The Discaya couple, who own two of the top construction firms involved in flood-control projects from 2022 to 2025, testified that they were compelled to hand over large cash “commissions” to lawmakers and DPWH officials.

They claimed that if they refused, their companies would be removed from the list of eligible contractors. They said their transactions were recorded in ledgers and acknowledged by vouchers, adding that the payoffs were usually made before the bidding process, forcing them to advance money to secure contracts.

Aside from Romualdez, Romulo and Atayde, the Discaya couple named several individuals involved in the alleged scheme: Representatives Jojo Ang of Uswag Ilonggo Party-list, Patrick Michael Vargas of Quezon City, Nicanor “Nikki” Briones of Agap Party-list, Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro of Marikina, Florida “Rida” Robes of San Jose Del Monte, Eleandro Jesus Madrona of Romblon, Benjamin “Benjie” Agarao Jr. of Laguna, Florencio Gabriel “Bem” Noel of An-Waray Party-list, Leody “Odie” Tarriela of Quezon City, Reynante “Reynan” Arrogancia of Quezon Province, Marvin Rillo of Quezon City, Teodorico “Teodoro” Haresco Jr. of Aklan, Antonieta Eudela of Zamboanga Sibugay, Dean Asistio of Caloocan, and Marivic Co Pillar of Quezon City.

DENIALS. Romulo rejected the accusations as “malicious and fabricated” and branded them “black propaganda.” He said he was never involved in bidding or procurement and challenged the Discayas to prove their claims.

Atayde likewise denied any involvement, insisting he never transacted with the Discayas or used his position for personal gain. His wife, actress Maine Mendoza, defended him on social media, calling the claims “baseless” and urging critics to stop the online hate directed at their family. She said that Atayde has worked hard for his district and hoped “innocent individuals be spared from this mess.”

Speaker Romualdez issued one of the strongest denials. He described the Discayas’ allegations as “false, malicious, and nothing more than name-dropping” aimed at undermining his integrity and the institution of Congress. He called the affidavit “a flat-out lie.”

“The claim in the Discaya couple’s affidavit that my name was used for commissions is false, malicious and nothing more than name-dropping. Let me be clear: I have no involvement. I did not give permission and I did not give my blessing to those kinds of activities,” he said.

Romualdez said Congress does not release funds or implement DPWH projects, warned that anyone using his name for financial gain did so without his knowledge, and emphasized that he has “never accepted a bribe.”

Co and several DPWH officials likewise denied involvement, saying they never ordered or received any “deliveries.”

WHAT’S AT STAKE. The case revives old concerns about entrenched corruption in infrastructure spending. Flood-control projects are among the most expensive items in the national budget, and the suggestion that up to a quarter of funds may have been diverted raises questions about the quality and timeliness of protections in flood-prone areas.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW YET. The Discayas promised ledgers and vouchers to back up their claims. Until these are examined, the credibility of their testimony remains uncertain. It is unclear whether other contractors will corroborate the claims or whether evidence will directly link senior officials such as Romualdez or Co.

Calatrava’s exact role also remains vague. He was named, but the testimony has yet to specify whether he directly received or facilitated commissions.

WHAT’S NEXT. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee will continue hearings in the coming weeks, with more lawmakers and DPWH officials expected to be summoned. Malacañang has said it is ready to provide protection to the Discayas, who have offered to serve as state witnesses.

The hearings are likely to center on whether the Discayas’ documentary evidence matches their testimony and whether their claims implicate higher levels of government.

For now, Calatrava, Romulo, Atayde, Romualdez, and others remain under suspicion, but with denials flying and evidence yet to surface, the scandal is far from settled. (LRM with TPM/SunStar Philippines)