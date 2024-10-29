Ex-Osca head ‘allowed’ limited office access amid charges

THE former head of the Cebu City Office of the Senior Citizens’ Affairs (Osca), currently facing charges filed by the new executive director, will still be allowed entry to the office, but only as a senior citizen.

Chito Aragon, the current Osca executive director, said on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, that former Osca head Homer Mariano Cabaral may visit the office solely for inquiries about Osca-related programs.

Aragon clarified that Cabaral would be “welcomed” to ask about obtaining an identification card, requesting booklets, or inquiring about the City Government’s programs for senior citizens; however, he can no longer give instructions or orders to the employees.

SunStar Cebu earlier reported that Cabaral entered the Osca office on Oct. 23 and told employees that he remained in charge, questioning the authority of Cebu City Raymond Alvin Garcia to appoint Aragon.

Aragon, for his part, filed charges against Cabaral for harassment, intimidation, coercion, and usurpation.

Aragon said he submitted a police report on Monday afternoon to the City Administrator’s Office.

He added that if Cabaral attempts to enter the office to give orders or exert control over employees, he would take action to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

Cabaral questioned Garcia’s authority in appointing Aragon as the Osca executive director since he said that the assumption of Garcia into office was illegal.

Cabaral’s claim rests on his belief that mayor Michael Rama’s dismissal was invalid, which would preserve his coterminous contract.

Aragon said that Cabaral insisted on being the Osca head and instructed employees to have him sign all documents, disrupting operations and causing confusion.

In a phone interview on Monday, Cabaral argued that Garcia lacked the authority to dismiss coterminous employees while Rama’s term is not officially ended.

Garcia, for his part, clarified that coterminous employees’ terms ended with the termination of their appointing authority.

“With Mayor Mike’s term ending due to the Ombudsman’s dismissal, his coterminous appointments are likewise terminated,” he said.

Garcia said the Ombudsman’s ruling is enforceable despite potential appeals.

The controversy follows the Ombudsman’s Oct. 3 decision to dismiss Rama and bar him from public office for nepotism and grave misconduct for hiring two brothers-in-law as City Hall employees. / JPS