Ex-Osca head disrupts office, ‘challenges’ mayor

CHALLENGING Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia’s authority, the former head of the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) allegedly disrupted office operations and issued unauthorized orders to staff.

In response, current Osca executive director Chito Aragon filed charges against Homer Mariano Cabaral for harassment, intimidation, coercion and usurpation, alleging that Cabaral entered the office, directed employees and disrupted the workflow, while asserting that he was still the rightful head.

On Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, Aragon stated he would collect the police report and submit an incident report to the City Administrator’s Office.

Aragon said incidents began on Wednesday, Oct. 23, when Cabaral entered the Osca office, telling employees he remained in charge. Cabaral returned the following day, leaving employees uncertain about whose authority to follow.

Cabaral’s claim rests on the belief that Mayor Michael Rama’s dismissal was invalid, which would preserve his coterminous contract.

Aragon explained that Cabaral insisted on being the Osca head and instructed employees to have him sign all documents, disrupting operations twice and causing confusion.

In a phone call, Cabaral argued that Garcia lacked the authority to dismiss coterminous employees while Rama’s term is not officially ended, saying, “That’s the issue we stand by — the case isn’t final.”

Mayor Garcia clarified that coterminous employees’ terms ended with the termination of their appointing authority: “With Mayor Mike’s term ending due to the Ombudsman’s dismissal, his coterminous appointments are likewise terminated.”

He emphasized the Ombudsman’s ruling is enforceable despite potential appeals.

Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., chair of the Senior Citizens’ Affairs Committee, confirmed that Aragon’s report had been sent to relevant offices, highlighting that the council’s Oct. 23 nomination of Mikel Rama to fill a council seat affirmed their recognition of Garcia as mayor.

The controversy follows the Ombudsman’s Oct. 3 decision to dismiss Rama and bar him from public office for nepotism and grave misconduct in hiring two brothers-in-law as City Hall employees. / JPS