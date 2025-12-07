Ex-‘PBB’ housemate gives birth

Kapamilya actress Kiara Takahashi has given birth to her first child with her partner, rugby player Ben Gunter.

She underwent a last-minute cesarean section because the baby was large, she shared.

“You are the most beautiful little soul I’ve ever witnessed… Welcome to the world, Sekai Leon Gunter,” Kiara wrote in her Instagram post.

The 28-year-old first made her relationship with Ben public in February this year during their first anniversary. Ben proposed to her last month.

Kiara joined Pinoy Big Brother Otso in 2018, where she finished in second place. / TRC