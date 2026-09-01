Ex-PBB housemate gives birth

FORMER Pinoy Big Brother housemate Joj Agpangan has given birth to her first child.

Joj is the twin sister of Jai Agpangan, with whom she became a housemate on “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 4” in 2012.

Joj gave birth to a healthy baby boy with her American husband, Danny Fries.

The baby is said to be an advance birthday gift for Joj, who will celebrate her 31st birthday on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026.

Joj is currently based in Austin, Texas, USA, with her husband and their baby.

She and Jai finished as fourth big placers in their PBB edition, while cosplayer Myrtle Sarrosa was named Big Winner.

Joj married her American husband on Dec. 25, 2025. / TRC