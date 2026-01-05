Ex-PBB housemate marries fiancé

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Joj Agpangan has married her foreign non-showbiz fiancé, Danny.

Their wedding took place on Dec. 26, 2025, which Joj shared on her Instagram account.

“One of the best Christmas gifts I could ever ask for. So happy to finally share this special news with everyone,” wrote the 30-year-old actress in the caption.

The couple had a secret wedding earlier on Sept. 20 at a small chapel in Austin, Texas.

“September 20 was actually my dad’s birthday. I greeted him but we were on the way to the chapel,” she said. “This year is actually my year. I got engaged and I got married. A lot of things are happening. I’m so grateful.”

Joj became a housemate on “Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition 4” in 2012, where she competed as part of a 2-in-1 tandem with her twin sister Jai. Myrtle Sarrosa emerged as Big Winner, while they placed fourth. / TRC S