Ex-PBB housemate wades through flood

Former Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab housemate Vince Maristela braved the flooded Marcos Highway on foot due to heavy flooding and traffic.

In a report by GMA News Saksi on August 17, 2026, the actor was seen filming himself while walking through the flood with an umbrella.

According to him, it was faster to walk to his destination than to take a car.

The video also showed many other commuters walking through the flood amid heavy rain.

Upon reaching the entrance of a subdivision in Rizal, Vince rode on the back of a fire truck along with other stranded commuters.

Despite the situation, Vince appeared to be enjoying the experience. / TRC S