Ex-PDLs complete drug rehab program

MORE than 40 former drug dependents graduated from a six-month Intensive Outpatient Drug Rehabilitation and Treatment Program run by the Lapu-Lapu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Closap).

Their graduation from the court-mandated rehabilitation marks their reintegration into society on their way to full recovery from substance abuse.

A total of 42 individuals successfully completed the program and graduated on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, all demonstrating full compliance with the rules and recording no absences or violations, according to Closap head Garry Lao.

Lao said the graduates are former Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), released by the courts, and later referred to his office for follow-up support.

Lao said strict monitoring of the PDLs was maintained throughout the program. Only those who met all requirements, including unannounced drug tests during the rehabilitation period, were allowed to graduate.

He said all graduates tested negative in the surprise screenings. Some rejoined the workforce through a job fair organized by the Public Employment Service Office, with one graduate hired on the spot.

Closap data from 2019 to 2025 show that from a total of 1,290 admissions, 886 individuals completed the program.

As of December 2025, 118 individuals continue to undergo the Closap’s six-month rehabilitation program.

Monitoring

Lyssa Estrera, Closap psychometrician, told SunStar Cebu that continued monitoring of participants will ensure their long-term recovery.

Estrera confirmed that all 42 individuals underwent surprise drug tests during their recovery, conducted regularly at least two to four times per month.

The program follows an outpatient arrangement, requiring participants to visit the office once a week for two-hour sessions.

Estrera said aside from group counseling, participants also took part in community involvement activities such as tree planting, mangrove rehabilitation, and coastal cleanups.

“Monitoring is very important for their recovery, even for those who are still in denial. We make them more oriented, become more aware of themselves and realize that recovery is possible with commitment,” Estrera said.

The graduates will undergo a six-month post-monitoring phase, during which social workers will provide livelihood assistance.

Participants will also continue to report to their barangays for community service. / DPC