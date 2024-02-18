Ex-pro cager Torion to mentor kids in clinics

FORMER Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional director Yogi Felimon Ruiz has hired former pro baller Jimwell Torion to lead the basketball program of his “#kuYogiMi Sports For All Advocacy For A Better Cebu City”.

Torion will be holding a series of clinics next month in the different barangays of Cebu City, teaching kids the basics of basketball.

“The main objective of this initiative is to introduce sports to the youth, get them interested, and eventually keep them away from bad vices. It is my personal conviction that if our officials want to make an impact on the lives of their constituents, sports being an effective community-builder must be integrated in their platform of governance,” said Ruiz. “By providing them with these kind of activities, I’m confident that the people of the barangay will be more united and get closer as friends and family; their teamwork and camaraderie will be deepened.”

It’s been Ruiz’s advocacy to promote sports to the youth and lead them away from vices, especially drugs. He’s into sports himself and practices arnis and boxing.

It’s always been the 50-year-old Torion’s dream of imparting his basketball knowledge to the youth and for him this opportunity should fulfill his long-time goal of helping the grassroots.

“I thank sir Yogi for remembering me. “Teaching kids has always been my dream and I get to fulfill it. This is my line of work and I’ve always dreamed of leaving a legacy in basketball.”

Torion, a native of Argao, is one of the best talents that Cebu has ever produced. Following a collegiate career playing for Salazar Institute of Technology, Torion played in the amateur ranks with Agfa Color in the Philippine Basketball League. He entered the Philippine Basketball Association in 2000 and played as the starting point guard for Red Bull, wherein he averaged a career high of 12.9 points per game in 34 games as a rookie.

Torion played in the PBA for eight years and played a total of 254 games. He had a career average of 7.1 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.