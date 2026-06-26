Ex-shipping employee nabbed in buy-bust in Cebu City

A MARINE Engineering graduate and former employee of a shipping company based in Cebu City was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by members of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group 7 (PNP-DEG 7) at around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Sitio Liko-Liko, Barangay Babag, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Bobby Gacayan Labitad, 51, a resident of Sitio Lamakan in the same barangay.

Authorities recovered from the suspect packets of suspected shabu weighing 65 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of ₱442,000.

The seized evidence has been turned over by PNP-DEG 7 to the PNP Forensic Unit for chemical analysis.

One of the PNP-DEG 7 operatives said that Labitad had been under intelligence monitoring for two weeks after authorities received information from a reliable source.

After verifying the information, an undercover police officer arranged to buy P15,000 worth of illegal drugs from the suspect.

When the suspect and the poseur-buyer agreed on a meeting place to complete the transaction, authorities immediately carried out the entrapment operation, which led to Labitad's arrest.

Drug supplier

Investigation revealed that Labitad graduated with a degree in Marine Engineering from a well-known university in Cebu City.

After graduating, he reportedly worked for a prominent shipping company based in Cebu City. However, authorities said he became addicted to illegal drugs, which allegedly led to his dismissal from work. In 2023, he reportedly began selling illegal drugs.

He was previously arrested on Jan. 26, 2024, for illegal drug trafficking but was later released after availing himself of a plea bargain.

Authorities said the suspect did not reform and instead resumed selling shabu, allegedly expanding his operation after befriending another drug personality detained at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center, who reportedly supplied him with illegal drugs.

Investigators alleged that he was able to sell around 50 grams of shabu every week in the upland barangays of Cebu City.

PNP-DEG 7 is preparing to file charges against the suspect for violations of Section 5 (Sale of Illegal Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Illegal Drugs) of Republic Act No. 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)