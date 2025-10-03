Ex-WHO expert urges harm reduction in APAC smoking

A FORMER World Health Organization (WHO) director has urged urgent action on tobacco harm reduction in the Asia-Pacific region, where smoking prevalence remains the highest in the world.

Professor Tikki Pang, senior global health consultant at the Center for Healthcare Policy and Reform Studies in Jakarta and previously a Director of Research Policy and Cooperation at the WHO, made the call during a webinar hosted by the Asia Forum on Nicotine (AFN) on August 17.

The event, titled “The WHO FCTC, 20 years on,” reviewed global tobacco control progress and debated the future of harm reduction strategies.

Nancy Loucas, executive coordinator of the Coalition of Asia-Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA), highlighted the region’s massive tobacco burden.

"The fact is that Asia-Pacific, specifically Asia, has the highest number of global tobacco users. The number is staggering. It is 781 million people. That represents 63 percent of the global total of people who use tobacco," she said.

Loucas also criticized the provisional agenda of the upcoming WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) conference in November, claiming it wrongly dismisses harm reduction as a narrative pushed by the tobacco industry.

Pang emphasized what he described as a critical failure in global tobacco control. "Despite the fact that Article 1 of the convention implicitly includes harm reduction as a component of tobacco control, there is a failure to acknowledge and support the use of safer alternative tobacco products as an important strategy and tool to end smoking," he said.

He further argued that WHO’s approach is inconsistent with scientific evidence. "Despite the overwhelming evidence of the safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness of these products, and the fact that 130 million people are actually using these safer alternatives, the WHO, FCTC and the COP have adopted a very strong anti-tobacco harm reduction stance, actually stating that these products are as harmful as combustible cigarettes and calling on its member states to ban them and actually giving awards to countries which have done so," Pang noted.

While the FCTC, implemented in 2005, has been credited with saving millions of lives, Pang pointed to its limitations. "The Asia-Pacific region bears a very significant burden of these harmful effects of smoking," he said.

Instead of waiting for a policy shift at WHO, Pang called for independent coalitions to advance harm reduction. He urged advocates to build evidence-driven networks involving producers, consumers, and investors, citing the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) as a possible model.

"In the years that I've become a supporter for tobacco harm reduction, and aside from the overwhelming scientific evidence of its value and benefits to health and smoking, I have been struck by the support the cause has received from many quarters, senior former colleagues at the WHO, highly respected academics and professional societies, physicians on the front lines, civil society, consumer groups, and of course, industry," Pang said.

He reflected on the growing breadth of support for harm reduction and quoted a fellow advocate in his closing remarks.

"Reflecting on that, I sometimes wonder, we can't all be wrong. The second reflection comes from Alex Wodak in Australia, and I quote Alex, 'WHO's position on this issue is now as irrelevant as the position of governments in Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union in the 1980s on the future of central command economies. WHO's position will collapse at some point, but I don't know when," he added. (Press Release)