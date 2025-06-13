Exciting bouts slated for June 30 in GenSan

ONE-TIME world title challenger Froilan Saludar and former regional champion Pete Apolinar will see action in seperate fights on June 29, 2025, at the Venue 88 in General Santos City, as part of Sanman Boxing Promotions’ boxing show co-headlined by Vince Paras and Reymart Gaballo.

Saludar keeps himself with a six-round clash against journeyman Jenny Boy Boca.

The 36-year-old Saludar is coming off a huge win, defeating previously unbeaten William Flores to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental bantamweight title last year in Dubai.

Saludar is looking for another title run in. He is currently rated No. 15 in the bantamweight division by the WBA and No. 38 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

On the other hand, Boca is desperate to end his long losing streak. He has lost 12 fights in a row and remains winless for over five years.

Saludar is 36-8-1 with 25 knockouts, while Boca is 14-18 with 12 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Apolinar will trade leathers with Pablito Canada in another six-round bout.

Apolinar is likewise eager to snap his own losing skid. He dropped his last two contests against Kaishu Harada and Matcha Nakagawa both in Japan.

Apolinar once held the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Silver featherweight and bantamweight titles.

Canada should be a good morale-boosting fight for Apolinar. Canada, who lost seven of his last 10 fights, poses no threat to Apolinar.

Apolinar, a fighter based in Cebu, is 17-6-1 with 10 knockouts, while Canada is 8-27-6 with two knockouts.

Also featured on the undercard are Cebu-based Japanese prospect Kiyoto Narukami (4-1, 1 KO) against Dennis Gaviola (3-7-2, 2 KOs) and Cholo Alvarez (2-0, 1 KO) versus Joshua Padual (2-3-1, 2 KOs).

In the co-main events, Paras (23-3-1, 17 KOs), a former world title challenger, will lock horns with Sarawut Thawornkham (24-3, 19 KOs) for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific super-flyweight strap, while Gaballo (29-2, 24 KOs) will face Thanakorn Suwannakul (5-3, 1 KO). / EKA