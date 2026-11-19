Culinary craftsmanship took center stage at the BE Grand Convention Center on November 12, 2026, as 19 food and wine exhibitors gathered to celebrate Bohol’s evolving gastronomic identity.

Held as a flavorful pillar of the fourth annual Bohol International Food, Flower, and Fashion Festival (BIFF) and complementing the “Sacred Futures” showcase, the Bohol Food and Wine Festival offered guests a curated tasting journey across the province’s culinary landscape. From artisanal delicacies and locally sourced specialties to thoughtfully paired wines and beverages, the booths highlighted the skill of Boholano purveyors and hospitality partners.

Building a global culinary name

For BE Grand Resort Bohol General Manager Bryan Lasala, the showcase reflects Bohol’s growing international reputation beyond its natural attractions.

“Beyond its famous beaches and natural wonders, Bohol is carving out a name for its vibrant culinary scene and growing slate of global events,” Lasala said.

He shared that the annual gathering — created by BE Grand’s owners in collaboration with the Bohol Food and Wine Festival — began over a cup of coffee four years ago, with a vision to pair a world-class gastronomic showcase with Bohol’s local hospitality industry.

Tradition meets innovation

Among the exhibitors bringing that vision to life was Chef Jenzel Fontilla of Monkey Bar, BE Grand Resort’s beachside restaurant and bar known for elevated Filipino and Boholano cuisine cooked over an open wood fire.

“I can confidently say that what we have here in Bohol — this is foraging, basically. We try our best to take only what we can use here in Bohol,” Fontilla said. “Essentially, the end goal of all the groups here is to put Bohol on a culinary pedestal.”

At Monkey Bar, that philosophy blends community, tradition and culinary contrast: molecular gastronomy meets the abuhan, the traditional Filipino wood-fired hearth.

From local strengths to the menu

Fontilla noted that four years ago, his kitchen staff included former construction workers, farmers, fishermen, and carpenters — the sons and daughters of local suppliers.

“Every single one of my staff is better at harnessing the abuhan than I am. I told myself, ‘These are our strengths,’” he said. “From the abuhan itself, their traditional methods of cooking, and the ingredients they have in their backyards — that became Monkey Bar’s menu.”

“Our true specialty is molecular gastronomy, so we play with food and science altogether,” he added. “Contradictory to that, though, we’re working with an abuhan kitchen — so we’re trying to push the boundaries of what this kitchen can do. This is Bohol and the Philippines through our eyes.”

A savory twist on a classic

For this year’s festival, Fontilla and his team reimagined a beloved Visayan pastry into a bold, savory bite inspired by local heritage.

“Napoleones is basically the least-modified Filipino dish. Because why modify it? It’s a perfect dish, and everyone loves it,” Fontilla said. “So we took up the challenge, and I said, ‘Let’s do something different this year. Let’s do a savory Napoleones.’”

Drawing inspiration from Boholano content creator Miss Cynthia, who taught the team how to prepare nilubihang awang — a traditional dish of crab cooked in coconut — the kitchen transformed the coastal recipe into “Miss Cynthia’s Nilubihang Awang Napoleones.”

By bringing together regional producers, chefs and beverage specialists under one roof, the festival underscored Bohol’s growing status as a premier culinary destination in the Visayas.