Experience 'Life in Harmony' at Mandtra Residences' Lifestyle Experiences event

CEBUANO living just found its ideal companion in Mandtra Residences, the upcoming urban tropical haven soon to rise in the heart of Mandaue City. A living space that promises a well-balanced life, Mandtra Residences opened its doors to the Cebuano community on Saturday, October 14, 2023, for an unforgettable event aptly named "Lifestyle Experiences."
The day was nothing short of remarkable, offering guests a holistic journey into the essence of harmonious living. Attendees were invited to explore a wide array of activities that allowed them to unleash their creativity and inner peace.
From crafting personal accessories and essential oils to designing their very own plant pots, the event embodied the core philosophy of Mandtra Residences: to nurture a life of balance and well-being.
In addition to these hands-on experiences, attendees were treated to live painting, capturing the picture-perfect memories of the day, and the immersive wonder of a 3D Virtual LED Cube that elevated their Mandtra experience.
The day also featured enlightening talks that further bolstered the events aim of fostering a holistic living to its future clients.
Zarah R. Hernaez, a certified mental health first aider from the National Council for Behavioral Health, USA, and a Stanford Certified Positive Psychology and Well-Being Coach, shared insights on "Life in Harmony," emphasizing the importance of mental well-being.
Furthermore, Architect Francis Rodriguez, the Assistant Vice President in the Technical Planning Department of Cebu Landmasters, elucidated the design intent behind Mandtra Residences, shedding light on the architectural beauty that characterizes the remarkable development.
The sensory delights extended to the palate, as guests were served delightful snacks, including freshly brewed coffee, granola fruit cups, and kakanin straight from Balamban.
It was indeed a delightful event, made even more special by the presence of the community that graced Mandtra Residences with their warmth.
Mandtra Residences, where urban living meets tropical tranquility, is not just a place to reside; it's a sanctuary that will soon redefine the Cebuano way of life.
It invites you to experience "Life in Harmony" in every sense, from the design of your living spaces to the enrichment of your well-being.