Experience the good life with Guada Verde Residences

Following the resounding success of their flagship projects, Minglanilla Highlands, the Santa Monica Estate Brand, and the 25-storey Condominium Skyline, the company is committed to continuing its mission of elevating the Cebuano standard of living through Guada Verde Residences.

Verdant suburb

A crucial feature of Guada Verde Residences is the abundant presence of greenery throughout the entire development, establishing a tranquil atmosphere reminiscent of the lush forests found in rural areas.

Another component of Guada Verde Residences is the suburban ambiance it offers. Upon entry through the gates, residents will find themselves immersed in an exclusive gated community.

The guiding principle of the Verdant Suburban Lifestyle is the combination of extensive greenery and exclusive, gated living.

Nestled comfortably in Buena Hills, Guadalupe, Cebu City, Guada Verde Residences enjoys a strategic location near the bustling heart of the metropolis.

It is conveniently situated near major business districts and essential establishments, including hospitals, schools, and churches, providing residents with easy access to all the amenities the city has to offer.

“This is a very nice place for young families, working families, and even for retirees,” said

Marilou A. Padilla, CEO and President of Sterling Land Residences and Development Inc.

Linear Park

Guada Verde Residences boasts a contemporary-Asian-inspired architectural design, offering a highly exclusive living experience with only 78 units available.

This two-story residence comprises three bedrooms, with a master’s bedroom, featuring its ensuite bathroom, and two additional bedrooms on the second floor.

The ground floor includes a common toilet and bath, along with a modular kitchen, and living and dining spaces, providing a modern and functional living environment for its residents.

A “Linear Park” will also be built in this development, where residents and children can unwind and enjoy outdoor activities, encapsulating its “Verdant Suburban Lifestyle” concept.

Sterling Land extends an invitation to everyone to have a taste of the Verdant Suburban Lifestyle at Guada Verde Residences - Buena Hills and experience the good life offered by Sterling Land.