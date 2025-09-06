Expert: Corruption more than money

CORRUPTION in the Philippines is more than money. According to political science professor Joeddin “Niño” Olayvar, it is a complex issue rooted in history, weak government institutions, and cultural norms.

Olayvar, who teaches at the University of San Carlos, talked to SunStar Web TV’s Beyond the Headlines and explained why graft and abuse of power have persisted for so long.

The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International ranked the Philippines 114th out of 180 countries with a score of 33 out of 100.

The CPI, which measures the perceived level of public sector corruption uses a scale where 0 (highly corrupt) and 100 (very clean), indicating that the Philippines continues to face significant challenges with public sector corruption

This lack of notable progress has been a consistent pattern for the country, with its score remaining between 33 and 38 for over a decade.

Why is corruption so hard to solve

Olayvar identified three main factors that make corruption a resilient problem in the Philippines:

Colonial legacies: The country’s history under colonial rule created a system where power and resources were concentrated in the hands of a few. This has left a legacy of patronage politics, where personal connections and favors matter more than public service.

Weak institutions: Government agencies meant to prevent corruption are often not strong enough to do their jobs. This includes anti-graft bodies and the legal system. When institutions are weak, officials can act with little fear of consequences.

Cultural tolerance: In some cases, corruption is tolerated or even seen as a normal part of life. This cultural acceptance makes it difficult to implement reforms and hold officials accountable.

What is the solution

Olayvar argues that addressing corruption requires a “holistic change” that goes beyond simply passing new laws.

He proposed several solutions that focus on reforming institutions, culture, and the economy.

Community-based leadership: Olayvar suggests that leaders must stay connected to their communities. This connection makes them more accountable and less likely to be influenced by patronage politics.

Values formation: Schools, families, and peers play a key role in shaping a person’s values. Promoting integrity from a young age can create a culture that does not accept corruption.

Youth engagement: Engaging young people in civic activities and community service can teach them to prioritize transparency and accountability. This can help foster a new generation of leaders who are committed to good governance.

Olayvar’s view is that short-term fixes are not enough. Rebuilding public trust requires a long-term strategy that changes how the country thinks about and deals with corruption at every level. / EHP