Experts: Asean must adapt to shifting global trade rules

BUSINESS leaders and economists at the 15th Security Bank Economic Forum underscored the need for Asean economies to strengthen resilience and adaptability amid shifting U.S. trade and tariff policies under President Donald Trump’s administration.

With the theme “Trump, Trade, and the Impact on ASEAN,” this year’s forum examined how global policy shifts, rising geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainties are reshaping trade flows and investment strategies across the region.

“Global shifts—from U.S. trade policies to geopolitical tensions—continue to reshape the flow of goods, capital, and talent,” said Security Bank chairman Cirilo P. Noel. “For Philippine businesses, these translate into real challenges such as supply chain disruptions and investment uncertainties.”

Curtis S. Chin, former U.S. Ambassador to the Asian Development Bank, said businesses must adapt to a new era of trade politics where tariffs and foreign policy are defining competitiveness.

“Tariffs and trade are not just economic issues—they shape the future of cooperation and competition in the region,” he said.

Former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Dr. Cielito F. Habito warned that while global developments create both risks and opportunities, the Philippines must confront internal weaknesses to sustain growth.

“We need fundamental policy and institutional reforms to avoid threats to the nation’s future arising from self-inflicted weaknesses, especially in our most basic assets—our people and our land,” he said.

Security Bank president and chief executive officer Sanjiv Vohra emphasized that uncertainty should inspire action, not paralysis.

“Uncertainty is not an excuse to stand still—it’s a call for clarity, agility, and purpose,” he said.

The forum reaffirmed Security Bank’s commitment to helping clients navigate global volatility through informed strategic decision-making. / KOC