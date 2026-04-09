Cebu logistics costs surge as fuel Prices, inefficiencies bite

RISING global fuel prices, compounded by persistent inefficiencies in the logistics chain, are driving up shipping and transport costs in Cebu, with industry players warning of sustained inflationary pressure on consumers and businesses.

Rene Ledesma, chairman of the Association of International Container Lines Port Operations Committee–Cebu, said fuel now accounts for as much as 50 to 60 percent of total shipping costs, a share that continues to rise amid global oil volatility. As a result, shipping lines have begun imposing additional charges such as bunker adjustment factors and emergency surcharges instead of immediately increasing base freight rates.

“With fuel prices going up, freight will also go up,” Ledesma said, during Sunstar Cebu’s Beyond the Headlines program on Thursday, April 9, 2026. He noted that these surcharges typically remain in place as long as fuel prices stay elevated.

Costs ripple through supply chain

The impact is already being felt across the supply chain, from importers to retailers, with higher logistics costs being passed on to consumers. Businesses in Cebu, an island economy heavily reliant on inter-island and international shipping, are particularly vulnerable.

“Everything has gone up,” Ledesma said, citing rising prices of everyday goods as early signs of broader inflationary effects.

While supply disruptions are not expected in the near term, the issue is affordability rather than availability. Goods continue to flow, but at higher cost, reinforcing inflationary trends across transport, production, and retail sectors.

Adding to cost pressures, shipping companies are adopting fuel-saving measures such as “slow steaming,” or reducing vessel speeds. This extends delivery times, turning what used to be two-week transit periods into as long as three weeks, disrupting inventory planning and increasing working capital requirements for businesses.

Inefficiencies add hidden costs

Beyond external factors like oil prices, industry players say internal inefficiencies are quietly inflating logistics expenses.

Ledesma pointed to fuel wastage in land transport, particularly trucks left idling for long periods, as a common but overlooked issue.

“In Cebu, you still see trucks with engines running while drivers are idle. They don’t feel the cost because it’s not coming from their pocket,” he said.

These operational gaps—from port processes to inland transport—magnify cost pressures, especially during periods of high fuel prices. Even small inefficiencies can significantly increase total logistics expenses, which are ultimately passed on to consumers.

However, some firms are beginning to address these gaps. Ledesma cited a port operator that saved around P65 million through internal efficiency improvements, demonstrating that cost control can be achieved without relying solely on price increases.

“Normally, companies may not focus on these inefficiencies, but when costs rise, they are forced to adjust,” he said.

EV adoption emerges as long-term strategy

Amid sustained fuel volatility, some logistics and transport operators are beginning to explore electric vehicles (EVs) as a long-term solution to reduce fuel dependence.

Ledesma said a Cebu-based property operator has already shifted part of its fleet to EVs, helping stabilize operating costs. However, adoption remains limited, particularly in heavy-duty transport.

“They’ve gone EV for some of their operations, but trucks are still largely conventional. We don’t yet see electric trucks widely used here,” he said.

While EVs offer potential savings in fuel and maintenance, high upfront costs and limited charging infrastructure remain key barriers. As a result, adoption is currently more viable for light-duty and short-distance operations, such as last-mile delivery.

Still, electrification is increasingly viewed as a hedge against future fuel shocks, offering greater cost predictability in a volatile energy environment.

Dual pressure on prices

The convergence of rising fuel costs and operational inefficiencies creates a dual burden for businesses and consumers, reinforcing inflationary pressures in Cebu.

Shipping firms and logistics providers, already operating in competitive markets, have limited capacity to absorb sustained cost increases. As a result, higher expenses continue to cascade through the supply chain.

“Unfortunately, it’s always passed on to the consumer,” Ledesma said.

Addressing inefficiencies—through better fleet management, reduced idle time, and improved coordination—could help ease price pressures. At the same time, longer-term strategies such as EV adoption may provide more sustainable cost control.

For now, however, businesses are bracing for continued volatility, with limited visibility on when relief from rising logistics costs may come. / KOC