Experts’ reminder: Stop smoking, vaping

MEDICAL experts warned against the rising health risks of vaping and smoking during a lung health forum at Perpetual Succour Hospital Cancer Institute in Cebu City on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2025.

Pulmonologist Dr. Merci Angelie Uy highlighted emerging cases of electronic cigarette–associated lung injuries, while oncologists emphasized that smoking cessation remains the best defense against cancer.

The public forum on lung health was held in collaboration with the hospital’s Section of Pulmonology as part of its Lung Cancer Awareness

Month observance.

The event, titled “Breathe Right, Live Bright: A Lung Health Awareness Lay Forum,”

tackled three key topics: the hazards of smoking and vaping, how to stop smoking, and lung cancer along with its risk factors.

Pulmonologists and cancer specialists shared insights on how smoking and vaping continue to drive rising cases of lung disease, and emphasized the benefits of early prevention, screening, and lifestyle changes.

As part of the awareness drive, the hospital also offered a free pulmonary function test (spirometry) for the first 50 participants who met any of the following criteria: Individuals with chronic cough, former or current smokers with at least 10 pack years, and adults aged 40 and above.

Medical specialists urged the public to stop smoking and to approach vaping with extreme caution as new data shows growing evidence of serious health risks linked to both habits.

Medical Oncologist Dr. Ellie May Belarmino Villegas appealed to non-smokers not to start smoking at all, while reminding current smokers that quitting brings immediate benefits.

“Those who haven’t smoked should never start. For those who do smoke, no matter how long they’ve been doing it, they should stop,” she said.

“Every second and every minute they spend not smoking gives them huge benefits not only for their own safety but also for the community. Many people develop cancer because of passive smoking. They don’t smoke, yet the people around them do, and they suffer because of it,” Villegas added.

Villegas also emphasized the importance of lifestyle habits in disease prevention.

“Exercise should be 30 minutes a day, five to seven days a week. It should include resistance training. As for diet, we encourage at least five servings of vegetables, fruits, fewer preservatives, preferably none, and more white meat than red meat,” Villegas added.

Vaping

For her part, Dr. Uy noted that while vaping appeared safe when it first became popular, emerging cases show otherwise.

“Vaping is relatively new compared to smoking, so data is still limited,” she said.

New observations from hospitals have shown a range of lung-related illnesses among vape users, including electronic cigarette associated lung injury (EVALI), cases of tuberculosis developing in individuals who vape, and instances of lung effusion or fluid buildup in the lungs.

Doctors have also documented emerging cases where young or previously healthy individuals suddenly develop severe lung injuries after vaping, as well as unexpected complications like TB or unexplained lung inflammation historically linked only to cigarette use.

They said some patients even experience sudden respiratory failure shortly after heavy or prolonged vaping.

Specialists said the evidence remains limited because vaping is still new and lacks long-term research, with many diseases taking years to develop. They said current data is only beginning to reveal the real impact as hospitals continue to record more cases.

“It was introduced as something safe, but as time passed, we started seeing real damage to the lungs. We’re now seeing electronic cigarette-associated lung injuries. We see patients who vape and develop tuberculosis, sometimes with fluid in their lungs,” Uy said.

Uy added that some patients who do not smoke tobacco but have a history of vaping are now being diagnosed with cancers in the sinuses and lungs.

“Smoking was once marketed like medicine and was even sold in hospitals decades ago. Years later, it turned out to cause cancer. We don’t know yet if vaping will follow the same path, but the signs are becoming clearer. Those who started vaping early may eventually face the same consequences,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Junjie Zuasula stressed that quitting smoking requires proper support. He explained that willpower alone is often not enough, especially when emotional factors are involved.

“The most effective way to stop smoking is to do it with the help of a specialist,” he said.

“If you’re a smoker and you want to quit, you can quit. But willpower alone is usually not enough, because emotions can weaken your determination,” he said.

Zuasula recommended enrolling in a Tobacco Cessation Program, which has been shown by studies to be highly effective.

“This program is proven to work, but in the Philippines, it still lacks full government support,” he added.

“For example, the tobacco patch is no longer subsidized, so many smokers fall back into addiction. Specialists also lack proper support. These challenges affect the success of the program, even though it is a very effective strategy,” Zuasula said.

During the forum, doctors collectively called on the public to prioritize their health, stay informed, and seek professional help when attempting to quit smoking or vaping. / ABC