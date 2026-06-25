Expired court order halts tense demolition in Mandaue City

A TENSE standoff erupted in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, on Thursday, June 25, 2026, after a demolition crew used an expired court order to destroy the homes of local residents. The Mandaue City Government stepped in to halt the illegal operation, but not before 20 houses were flattened, leaving around 100 families in deep distress.

A sudden, violent surprise

The demolition crew arrived unexpectedly on the multi-hectare property with a bulldozer and a backhoe. Acting on behalf of private claimant Taipan Corporation, the crew immediately began tearing down houses.

The unexpected destruction quickly drew the attention of the city’s urban poor office, the Housing and Urban Development Office (Hudo). Ramy Inopiquez, an executive assistant from Hudo representing the Mandaue City Government under the Office of the Mayor, rushed to the scene to confront the team and demand legal accountability.

Expired paperwork

When Inopiquez pressed the demolition team leader, identified as Jonathan Alvarez, to produce a valid writ of demolition, the crew could only present a court order dating back to 2016.

"The order they showed us was from all the way back in 2016," Inopiquez explained. "Under the law, a demolition order must be executed within a strict three-year window from its issuance. That order has long since expired. It has been nearly ten years since that document was signed, meaning it is completely invalid."

By law, Taipan Corporation must return to court to secure a brand-new eviction order to legally remove the current settlers.

Breaking multiple housing laws

Local ordinances and national laws, specifically Section 28 of the Urban Development and Housing Act (Republic Act 7279), strictly dictate the rules for clearing residential areas. Local officials noted that the crew ignored several of these mandatory protocols.

"If this is a dispute involving private land, a court-appointed sheriff must be present to lead the team," Inopiquez said. "There was no sheriff on the ground. The crew chose to take the law into their own hands. On top of that, their demolition team wore facial coverings and masked themselves like ninjas, completely devoid of required identification tags. The law mandates that anyone participating in a demolition must wear proper name tags."

Compounding the community's distress was the timing of the demolition. Legal evictions in the country are confined to a designated daytime window, typically running from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., to protect the safety and dignity of the displaced residents. However, witnesses reported that the crew aggressively pushed forward with the clearing well into the dark hours of the evening, bringing an atmosphere of fear to the neighborhood.

Forcing a standstill

To prevent further destruction and protect the remaining families, Inopiquez and local authorities negotiated a binding verbal standstill agreement with Alvarez.

Under this agreement, the demolition team is strictly prohibited from moving machinery or dismantling further homes until they can produce legitimate, up-to-date court documents proving the legality of their operation. A formal review has been scheduled at the Mandaue City Mayor’s office, where the claimants must present verified paperwork before any further action can be taken. ABC