Explainer: Health concerns surrounding the proposed Pomelo, Minglanilla cell site tower

RESIDENTS of Purok Pomelo in Minglanilla, Cebu, are expressing strong opposition to the proposed construction of a cell site tower in their neighborhood. Here’s a detailed look at the situation, including the residents' objections and the context surrounding their concerns.

Current situation

On September 22, 2024, a letter signed by 41 residents was submitted, formally opposing the construction of a cell site tower. The residents are requesting the barangay council to reconsider the proposal and are advocating for alternatives that prioritize public health.

Main concerns of residents

Health risks: Residents are particularly concerned about potential health risks associated with radiation exposure from the tower. They believe that radiation from cell towers can pose health risks when located near residential areas.

Lack of consultation: Resident Wilfredo Anoos reported frustration over the announcement of the cell site construction without prior consultation. He mentioned that this was the second time they were informed of the plan despite earlier promises to involve them in discussions.

Residential zoning and population density: The residents cited the high population density in their area and the residential zoning as reasons for their opposition to the tower's construction.

Scientific context

Cell sites are mobile phone base stations that support communication, including calls and data transmission. They emit radiofrequency radiation (RFR), which is at the center of the residents' health concerns.

FDA advisory

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an advisory in 2020 referencing the International Commission on Non-ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP). Key points from the advisory include:

Antennas at cell sites emit RFR, which can heat body tissues at very high levels.

It is unlikely for individuals to be exposed to RFR levels exceeding the limits set by DOH Administrative Order 175 s. 2004.

Adverse health effects from RFR are possible only at high powered or intense exposures that exceed established limits, which are generally inaccessible to the public.

Community action

The residents were calling for community support against the proposed tower. They emphasized the importance of considering public health and urged the barangay council to find alternatives to the construction plan. (SunStar Cebu)