Explainer: Increase in livestock slaughter and meat transport fees in Cebu City

THE Cebu City Council is considering significant changes to the fees associated with livestock slaughter and meat transport services. These amendments, introduced by Councilor Noel Wenceslao, aim to update regulations that have remained unchanged for over 30 years.

Here’s what you need to know about the proposed adjustments.

Why are the fees changing?

On October 23, 2024, Wenceslao presented the amendments for the first reading, focusing on revisions to specific sections of the Revised Omnibus Tax Ordinance. He noted that the current fees, under the purview of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), are no longer reflective of the current market rates.

“Ubos kaayo ang atung presyo, unya mahal na ba ron (Our rates are very low, but costs have gone up significantly),” he said, emphasizing the need for an adjustment.

What services will see fee increases?

The proposed amendments encompass a variety of services related to livestock and meat handling. These include:

Slaughter Fees: Fees per animal slaughtered for human consumption:

P200 for cattle, carabao, or horses

P150 for hogs

P50 for goats or sheep

P10 for domestic poultry

Hauling Fees: Charges for transporting dressed animal carcasses and primal parts using government meat wagons:

P50 for cattle, carabao, or horses

P40 for hogs

P30 for goats or sheep

P10 per crate for domestic poultry

Corral Fees: Charges for holding animals in a city-owned corral before slaughter:

P30 per head for cattle, carabao, or horses

P20 for hogs

P10 for goats or sheep

Regulatory Service Fees: Applicable for inspections of animal carcasses and meat in public markets:

P40 per head for pork

P60 for beef

P20 for chevon or mutton

Additional fees for chicken, rabbit meat, and imported meat

Registration and Licensing Fees: Fees for various meat handlers and vendors:

P300 for meat handlers, cutters, and vendors

P350 for meat stall holders

P450 for meat shop operators, processors, and suppliers

Veterinary Services Fees: Including necropsy and health certification:

P400 for large ruminants

P100 for local Veterinary Health Certificates

Fees for fish inspection and registration

Next steps in the legislative process

Wenceslao clarified that these amendments are still in the initial stages. Before the council can finalize the changes, he will conduct a public hearing to gather feedback. This will be followed by a second reading, and ultimately a third and final reading, before any new fees are implemented.

Potential benefits

The fee adjustments are expected to generate additional revenue for the city, as the DVMF seeks to align its charges with current economic realities.

Alice Utlang, chief of DVMF, said that it is “high time” to implement these changes, reflecting a broader trend in the city to modernize its regulatory framework for livestock and meat services. (SunStar Cebu)