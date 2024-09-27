Explainer on Cebu councilor’s push for stricter speed limits

CEBU City Councilor Rey Gealon has called for stricter enforcement of speed limits throughout the city to reduce road accidents.

During a privilege speech on September 25, 2024, Gealon, who also serves as chairman of the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), emphasized the local government’s role in implementing national traffic laws, along with City Ordinance 801, which sets speed limits for different road classifications in Cebu City.

Key proposals to improve road safety

To enforce speed limits more effectively, Gealon proposed several key actions:

Acquisition of speed guns for use on major roads, such as South Road Properties (SRP), where vehicles tend to speed.

Road-worthiness checkpoints to ensure vehicles are in safe operating condition.

A massive information campaign by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to educate the public on the importance of observing speed limits.

Gealon's proposals aim to address the city's rising road accident rates, particularly those linked to speeding.

The need for stricter enforcement

Gealon cited the May 4, 2024 road accident at the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, where an over-speeding van lost control after a tire burst, resulting in two deaths and 21 injuries. This incident highlighted the dangers of overspeeding and the urgent need for stricter enforcement of speed limits.

Traffic ordinance review and public transport

In response to Gealon’s speech, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera suggested a review of existing traffic ordinances to assess whether amendments are needed for more effective traffic regulation.

Gealon also urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to expedite the approval of the Local Public Transportation Route Plan submitted by the Cebu City Planning and Development Office.

Delays in this process have hindered efforts to improve the city's public transport system, particularly with the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The law behind speed limits: Republic Act 10916

Gealon also referenced Republic Act 10916, known as the Road Speed Limiter Act, which was enacted in 2016. The law mandates the use of speed limiter devices in vehicles, electronically capping a vehicle's speed to prevent overspeeding. Despite being passed into law, its full implementation has been delayed.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO), through Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, noted that the Road Speed Limiter Act is part of the government’s intervention to curb road accidents, which claim thousands of lives each year worldwide.

Road accidents: A global and national concern

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.3 million people die each year due to road accidents globally, while 20-50 million are injured, with many suffering life-altering disabilities.

Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5 to 29. Vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, account for more than half of all road traffic deaths.

In the Philippines, 32 people die daily due to road accidents, underlining the critical importance of enforcing speed limits and improving road safety measures.

The path forward for Cebu City

With the proposed stricter enforcement of speed limits, Cebu City aims to create safer roads for all. Gealon’s initiatives, supported by a potential review of traffic ordinances and enhanced public transport systems, seek to reduce road accidents, save lives, and ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike. (SunStar Cebu)