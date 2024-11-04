Explainer: Proposed integrated material recovery facilities in Cebu City

A PRIVATE firm, Evergreen Labs Philippines, has put forward an unsolicited proposal to build five integrated material recovery facilities (MRFs) in selected barangays in Cebu City. This initiative aims to address the urgent need for effective waste management solutions in the city.

Here’s what you need to know about the proposal and its potential impact.

Overview of the proposal

Investment: The project is valued at P53 million and intends to strategically locate the MRFs to optimize waste diversion and recycling efforts.

Technology Use: Evergreen Labs plans to employ advanced technology solutions from ReForm Plastic, which includes:

Heat-compression molding: This process transforms plastic waste into durable construction boards.

Mineralization-extrusion processes: These convert low-value plastics into aggregates suitable for concrete applications.

Benefits of the MRFs

According to the proposal, the establishment of these MRFs will yield several significant benefits:

Waste Diversion: The facilities aim to significantly reduce waste that ends up in landfills, promoting a more sustainable waste management system.

Environmental Impact: By processing waste efficiently, the MRFs will help mitigate the environmental impact associated with improper waste disposal.

Community Engagement: The project seeks to foster local engagement, empowering communities to take part in sustainable waste management practices.

Economic Opportunities: The MRFs are expected to create jobs and stimulate local economies through the sale of recycled products, such as composite boards and concrete aggregates.

Facility features

Each MRF will be custom-designed for its respective barangay and will include:

A dedicated floor space of 450 square meters.

A container office unit and a rainwater catchment system.

Advanced processing and sorting equipment, including conveyor systems, balers, shredders, and crushers.

A computer system for digital monitoring.

Semi-automated sorting lines to enhance efficiency in waste separation.

Additional infrastructure

To support the waste management process, the project will introduce 35 electric tricycles for waste collection and transportation, reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional waste transport methods.

Legislative process and community input

During the Cebu City Council’s regular session on October 23, 2024, City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera requested Evergreen Labs to revise their proposal to include more background information about the company, including its financial capacity.

Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos has also invited the proponent to an executive session on December 4 to present the proposal in detail.

Current waste management landscape

City Councilor Joel Garganera highlighted that Cebu City currently operates a small-scale MRF in Barangay Kalunasan. However, the only fully operational facility is in Kalunasan, with other barangays like Basak San Nicolas in the process of establishing their MRFs.

Future initiatives

Councilor Rey Gealon has passed a resolution urging Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to fully implement a P53 million grant from the Department of the Interior and Local Government for the establishment of three MRFs.

Gealon also emphasized the importance of creating a detailed action plan for functional MRFs across barangays and has called for a solid waste management summit to develop effective solutions to the city's waste management challenges. (SunStar Cebu)