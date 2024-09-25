Explainer: The legal battle surrounding Lolypop and husband

ON SEPTEMBER 24, 2024, multiple charges were filed against Mandaue City Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and her husband, Barangay Opao Captain Nixon “Jojo” Ting Dizon, before the Office of the Ombudsman.

The charges include violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, allegations of accumulating wealth through illegal means, and falsifying ownership records of a prime piece of property in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City.

Who filed the case and why?

The complaint was lodged by Edward Dela Cerna Ligas, a radio broadcaster and sports analyst, accusing the couple of plunder, graft, corruption, falsifying public documents, and nine counts of falsifying their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

Ligas claimed the couple illegally acquired a 2,500-square-meter lot, which was valued at over P70 million according to the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s 2022 estimate, by using falsified documents and their political influence.

Ligas asserted that the property, which is now titled under the couple's name, was originally part of a reclamation project by the City of Mandaue. The land was officially titled in the City’s name in 1993, but Ligas alleged that the couple had already secured the title to the land in 1992, prior to the completion of the reclamation.

Lolypop's defense

In response, Lolypop issued a statement denying any wrongdoing. She explained that the land purchase occurred more than 30 years ago, long before she entered public service.

She expressed confidence that the charges would be dismissed, claiming they were politically motivated, especially given the timing before the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 elections, which begins October 1.

Lolypop also said that a related case involving their SALN has already been dismissed, and she believes this new case will meet the same fate.

She questioned how a P2 million purchase could be considered plunder, suggesting that the accusations are an attempt to tarnish her family’s name.

Ligas' allegations of fraud

Central to Ligas' complaint is the accusation that the couple falsified land documents to obtain ownership of the property. He pointed to a 1996 document that allegedly confirmed their ownership of the land. However, Ligas argued that the land had not been fully reclaimed at the time of the acquisition, raising questions about the legitimacy of the transaction.

Ligas also claimed that the couple's relationship with Lolypop’s grandfather, former Mandaue City Mayor Alfredo Ouano, played a key role in securing the property before the City could take ownership. He believes this deprived the city of potential revenue, which could have been used for infrastructure projects and public services.

Timing of the complaint

Ligas openly admitted that he timed the filing of his complaint to coincide with the election season, fully expecting the couple to claim political harassment. He emphasized, however, that the real issue at hand is whether Lolypop and Jojo Dizon illegally obtained the property.

In his affidavit, Ligas also mentioned a previous case he filed against suspended Mayor Jonas Cortes for graft and corruption in 2011, which was dismissed.

He urged the Ombudsman to prioritize this case to ensure transparency and accountability, particularly given the significant value of the property in question.

What happens next?

The Office of the Ombudsman will review the documents and evidence submitted by Ligas to determine if there is sufficient cause to proceed with a formal investigation. If the charges move forward, both Lolypop and Jojo Dizon could face serious penalties, including imprisonment and disqualification from public office.

Broader implications

Ligas believes that this case represents only the beginning of a broader investigation into land ownership disputes in Mandaue City, especially in areas where reclamation projects have increased land values. He called for closer scrutiny of similar cases to protect the public interest and prevent private individuals from unduly profiting at the city’s expense.

As the legal process unfolds, the couple's political future and public reputation hang in the balance, with potential ramifications not just for them, but for the broader political landscape of Mandaue City as well. (SunStar Cebu)