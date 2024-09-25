Explainer: What you need to know about Rama’s nepotism case

THE Office of the Ombudsman has found probable cause to indict Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama for three counts of violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act over the alleged nepotism case filed against him for hiring his wife's two brothers as casual employees at Cebu City Hall.

Here are the things you need to know about the case filed against Rama.

Who filed the case?

A concerned citizen, Jonel Saceda, sporting the name “Inday Josa Chiongbian Osmeña” on Facebook, filed a complaint against Rama for alleged nepotism, grave misconduct and graft and corruption before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on January 24, 2023.

The allegations

Saceda said Rama has appointed his wife's brothers, Elmer and Gomer Mandanat.

Elmer and Gomer are siblings of Rama's second wife, Marilou Gimenez Mandanat-Rama, whom he married in a civil wedding ceremony on October 28, 2021.

Based on records of the City's Human Resource Department Office (HRDO), Elmer was appointed as process server under the Office of the Mayor, while Gomer was appointed as administrative aide under the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). Both worked from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

Elmer and Gomer's contracts were renewed for the period of July 1, 2022 to December 30, 2022 when Rama assumed as mayor after the May 2022 elections.

Case transfer

Two months after the complaint was filed, or in March 2023, the central office of the Ombudsman endorsed the case to its Visayas office.

Rama's legal counsel, last June 18, 2024, questioned the transfer of his nepotism case back to the central office.

Rama previously argued that relocating the case to the advanced stage, particularly after clarificatory hearings and the submission of position papers, would undermine the integrity of the process and prejudice his defense.

On September 10, Rama's legal counsel, Joselito Thomas Baena, said they sought clarification from the Ombudsman regarding the rumors that his nepotism case has already been decided.

This, after mayor’s son, Mikel, suspended City Administrator Collin Rosell and Baena received reports that a City Hall official disclosed during a gathering on September 6 that the Ombudsman had issued an unfavorable decision against the mayor.

Rama's defense

In Rama's counter-affidavit filed on June 22, 2023, following his assumption as mayor after the late mayor Edgardo Labella's death, he said personnel movement were overseen, reviewed, and cleared by former Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) officer-in-charge Christine Joymarie Perias.

Rama was surprised upon learning about the case filed, saying he had given prior instructions to his staff to ensure that Elmer and Gomer's employment statuses will conform and comply with all the relevant laws and regulations, including the rule on nepotism.

"Upon investigations, he discovered that he was surreptitiously made to sign the plantilla of casual appointments (reappointment-renewal) for Elmer and Gomer, relying in good faith on the certification of Atty. Perias," the Ombudsman quoted Rama based on his affidavit.

"He was maliciously misled by the HRMO to sign the subject appointments if Elmer and Gomer contrary to his previous instructions for Elmer to be appointed in a primarily confidential position under the Office of the Mayor and for Gomer and to be employed in a position where he is not the appointing authority," it added.

The Ombudsman said Rama's claim that he relied in good faith failed to convince the office.

It added that as the city mayor, Rama is the approving authority and is expected "to exercise due diligence in the performance of his duties and a higher degree of circumspection and necessarily, go beyond what his subordinates had prepared."

Ombudsman’s ruling

A 15-page resolution of the Ombudsman released on September 5 stated that for violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act to prosper, the following elements must be established: (1) the offender is a public officer; (2) the act was done in the discharge of the public officer's official, administrative, or judicial functions; (3) the act was done through manifest partiality, evident bad faith, or gross inexcusable negligence; and (4) the public officer caused any undue injury to any party, including the government, or gave any unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference.

In Rama's case, the Ombudsman said all elements of the crime are present.

It added that Rama was mayor when the incident took place; he was performing his official functions; the act of appointing Elmer and Gomer are considered nepotistic appointments and constituted bad faith in intentionally favoring and giving unwarranted benefit, advantage, and preference to his in-laws; and the act also caused undue injury to the government in the amount equivalent to the salaries during the period of their appointments.

The Ombudsman also said the nepotism rule covers all kinds of appointments whether original, promotional, transfer, and reemployment regardless of status, including casuals and contractuals, except consultants.

Nepotism rule

The Ombudsman, citing the Civil Service Commission (CSC), said the provision covers four nepotistic appointments within the third civil degree of consanguinity or affinity between: the (1) appointing authority; (2) recommending authority; (3) chief of the bureau or office; and(4) the person exercising immediate supervision over the appointee.

The resolution also pronounced that under Executive Order 292, the rules against issuance of nepotistic appointment covers both career and non-career service and enumerates only the following exceptions: (1) persons employed in a confidential capacity; (2) teachers; (3) physicians; and (4) members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (JJL)