Explainer: Why ex-mayor Jonas Cortes faces disqualification petitions

DISMISSED Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes faces mounting challenges to his candidacy for the 2025 reelection bid, as a second disqualification petition was filed, questioning the validity of his certificate of candidacy (COC) based on alleged misrepresentation.

Who filed the petition?

The latest petition comes from Ervin Estandarte, a Barangay Pagsabungan resident who filed his case with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on October 28, 2024.

Estandarte argues that Cortes did not truthfully declare his qualifications, specifically omitting crucial information about his dismissal from office and ongoing legal issues.

What are the claims of material misrepresentation?

Estandarte said Cortes’ COC is misleading, as Cortes marked “Not Applicable” when asked if he had any disqualification orders or ongoing cases.

Estandarte argued this omission breaches Section 78 of the Omnibus Election Code and Section 40(b) of the Local Government Code, both of which address the accuracy of information provided in candidacy documents.

He emphasized that candidates are legally required to disclose any current cases or disqualification orders, including case details, in their COC.

Background: First petition filed by Barangay Labogon residents

This is not the first disqualification attempt against Cortes. An earlier petition was lodged by Ines Corbo Necessario and Julita Oporto Narte of Barangay Labogon, also citing alleged misrepresentation in Cortes’ COC.

They argued that Cortes should have disclosed his October 3 dismissal by the Ombudsman, which was reportedly due to unauthorized operations involving a batching plant in the city.

Legal grounds for disqualification

Both petitions draw upon legal precedents and specific laws:

Omnibus Election Code, Section 78: Allows for petitions to deny due course or cancel a COC if it contains false material representations.

Local Government Code, Section 40(b): Disqualifies individuals dismissed from public office for administrative cases from running for election.

Revised Penal Code, Article 183: Cites possible perjury for false declarations in official documents.

Estandarte further cited the Supreme Court ruling in Tagolino vs House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal, emphasizing that any misrepresentation in a COC could result in the cancellation of the candidate’s eligibility.

Ombudsman’s dismissal order and Supreme Court intervention

On October 4, the day after receiving the Ombudsman’s dismissal order, Cortes filed his COC. The order stemmed from accusations of misconduct, as Cortes allegedly allowed a batching plant to operate without required permits in Mandaue City. This led Comelec to cancel his COC.

However, Cortes appealed to the Supreme Court, which issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) on October 22. This TRO currently allows him to stay in the race pending further legal developments.

What happens next?

Should the Comelec find Estandarte’s petition meritorious, it could set a significant precedent regarding candidate disclosures and integrity in election filings.

If the Comelec rules in favor of the petition, Cortes could be disqualified from the 2025 mayoral race.

Estandarte argued that the case extends beyond simple eligibility and underscores the need for truthfulness and transparency among public officials to uphold public trust in elections. (SunStar Cebu)