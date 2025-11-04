Explainer: Why the flooding in Barangay Bacayan turned catastrophic during Typhoon Tino

He said the loss of vegetation has made upland communities more vulnerable to flash floods, as the soil can no longer retain heavy rainfall.

Garganera observed that Cebu City’s landscape has changed dramatically over the past five decades.

He said the problem is not only the loss of trees but also the migration of people who have settled in the uplands.

"If we compare the city to what it was 50 years ago, the difference is huge,” he said.

Many subdivisions have been built in mountain areas that used to be covered with trees, which once helped absorb rainwater.

Now, large portions of land have been cemented, worsening surface runoff during heavy rains.

He also pointed out that the city lacks proper water retention systems, making it harder to manage sudden surges of rainwater.

"We don’t have any water retention at all, sad to say,” Garganera said.

The councilor further pointed out that the city’s waterways have been encroached upon by both informal settlers and large establishments, causing rivers to narrow over time.

"Our rivers are getting narrower," he said.

Misplaced blame and unprecedented rainfall

Some residents claimed that the floodwaters originated from Barangay Lusaran, located farther upland. However, Garganera, clarified that it would be unfair to blame Lusaran alone.

He explained that while Lusaran lies within Cebu City’s upland watershed system, the direct flow of the Butuanon River does not pass through it.

Barangay Lusaran is home to the Lusaran Watershed, one of the city’s major water catchment areas, and the Lusaran Dam, which helps supply water to the metropolitan system.