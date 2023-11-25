Exploring cafes inside Cebu’s gasoline stations

Ever wondered why coffee shops are starting to pop up inside gasoline stations? Well, it’s not actually a novel concept. In fact, in other countries, top-rated coffee havens have long found a home within the confines of fuel pit stops.

It’s truly ideal. Riders get a fill in their tank and another fill for human energy. If Cebu follows suit, perhaps pit stops become destinations for run-down drivers and coffee lovers.

Here are some of the gasoline stations that house coffee shops within their premises in Cebu:

Fueltech Philippines (Octane+Caffeine)

A recently opened gasoline station by Fueltech Phils, slash coffee shop, brings a new experience to riders who pass frequently along Mabolo, Cebu City.

With a nice touch of gold and white lighting, it almost feels like it’s straight out of a retro movie. The pumps sport classic, neon light flickers and Coca-Cola standees on the sides that are reminiscent of an arcade. For its cafe, it’s more of a mix of minimalist and a tasteful nod to a ‘70s diner. The cafe is scattered with old-fashioned collections such as antique phones, drum tables, vinyl and retro scooters parked beside its alfresco tables. The cafe’s offerings include croissants, pain au chocolat, cinnamon whirl, sea salt coffee, espresso doppio, Octane Coffee and more.