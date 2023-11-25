Exploring cafes inside Cebu’s gasoline stations

Ever wondered why coffee shops are starting to pop up inside gasoline stations? Well, it’s not actually a novel concept. In fact, in other countries, top-rated coffee havens have long found a home within the confines of fuel pit stops.
It’s truly ideal. Riders get a fill in their tank and another fill for human energy. If Cebu follows suit, perhaps pit stops become destinations for run-down drivers and coffee lovers.
Here are some of the gasoline stations that house coffee shops within their premises in Cebu:
Fueltech Philippines (Octane+Caffeine)
A recently opened gasoline station by Fueltech Phils, slash coffee shop, brings a new experience to riders who pass frequently along Mabolo, Cebu City.
With a nice touch of gold and white lighting, it almost feels like it’s straight out of a retro movie. The pumps sport classic, neon light flickers and Coca-Cola standees on the sides that are reminiscent of an arcade. For its cafe, it’s more of a mix of minimalist and a tasteful nod to a ‘70s diner. The cafe is scattered with old-fashioned collections such as antique phones, drum tables, vinyl and retro scooters parked beside its alfresco tables. The cafe’s offerings include croissants, pain au chocolat, cinnamon whirl, sea salt coffee, espresso doppio, Octane Coffee and more.
Shell Compostela (C’S Café)
Who would’ve thought one would get an unexpected trifecta in a pit stop? Gas, coffee and a sea view! This is a whole “Mamma Mia!” vibe with vintage blue drawers and hanging wisteria and bougainvillea flowers on the ceiling. Its porcelain glass collections also catch the sunlight, casting colorful patterns across the wooden tables and chairs. It’s a charming blend of rustic and artistic with a balcony where one can step out to look out at the ocean waves.
For its offerings, one can check out its cinnamon roll, cookies, chai choco frappe, ice blueberry matcha, among others.
This is the first Shell Mobility to have an art-gallery themed cafe inside. Guests can enjoy over 80 paintings by Cebuano artists, offering visitors a multi-sensory experience. It’s quite intimate with displays of food and crafts made by MSMEs (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises) to support homegrown businesses in Cebu. The cafe, adorned in warm brown wooden tones and carefully placed spotlights accentuate the details of each painting that are truly worth the stop and stare. The atmosphere is conducive to both leisurely moments and focused group activities.
Its offerings include patisseries and all-day breakfasts from Mon Dough Baking Co., Fruitify, Swirl Dessert Corner, Lola’s Kusina, Mr. Big Fry and Muku. This one-stop shop is located at Shell Robinsons Mobility Station on Sergio Osmena Blvd, corner 13th Ave, Cebu City.