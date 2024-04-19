Exploring record store gems in Cebu for Record Store Day

There’s an undeniable romantic allure to exploring a record store with a loved one, channeling the vibes of iconic movie couples like Rory and Jess in “Gilmore Girls,” Summer and Tom in “500 Days of Summer,” and Jess and Celine in “Before Sunrise.” To express love for musicians past and present, accidentally brushing fingers while browsing vinyl records, there’s one cinematic moment we all recall.

Every third Saturday of April marks World Record Store Day — a time to not only romanticize record stores on the big screen but also to get intimate with music in real life, whether coupled up or solo. There’s still an enduring joy in discovering sought-after records and an abundance of exclusive new releases and reissues at independent record shops that modern music platforms can’t seem to replicate.

Just as in other parts of the world, below are some record store gems in Cebu that are definitely worth celebrating: