Exploring the ‘Asoka makeup trend’ on TikTok

TikTok’s beauty community is no stranger to innovative and eye-catching trends, and the latest wave sweeping across the platform is the “Asoka makeup trend.”

Inspired by the Bollywood film “Asoka” (2001), starring Kareena Kapoor, this trend involves makeup artists and influencers dancing to the melodious tune of “San Sanana” by Anu Malik, Alka Yagnik and Hema Sardesai. As they groove to the music, they use creative transitions to gradually transform their everyday looks into stunning Indian bridal makeup, revealing the final look as the song culminates.

Significance

Unlike the traditional Western bridal look that often centers around a white gown and a veil, Indian bridal attire and makeup are rich in color, symbolism and history. Indian bridal makeup is an essential part of the wedding process, enhancing the beauty of the bride through vibrant hues and intricate designs that reflect the cultural heritage and personal stories.

The following are particular elements that make Indian bridal makeup unique:

Complexion and contouring - A flawless base with a radiant finish is the canvas for any Indian bridal look. Contouring helps enhance the facial structure, making it a vital step in creating the dramatic yet elegant appearance that is characteristic of Indian brides.

Eyes that speak - Perhaps the most distinctive feature of Indian bridal makeup is the elaborate eye makeup. Dark kohl, eyeliners and heavy mascaras are used to define the eyes dramatically. Eyeshadows in shades of gold, bronze or vibrant jewel tones complement the traditional attire and jewelry. The use of a “bindi” and intricate designs made with “kajal” or “eyeliner” add a traditional touch that ties the look together.

Lips in bold hues: Lip colors typically range from bold reds to deep maroons, standing out against the more subdued tones of the base makeup. These colors are chosen not only for their visual impact but also for their symbolic meanings, such as prosperity and marital bliss.

Jewelry and accessories: No Indian bridal look is complete without the lavish use of jewelry. From headpieces like “Maang Tikka” to necklaces, earrings and bangles, each piece is carefully selected to complement the overall attire and makeup.

Impact

The Asoka makeup trend on TikTok does more than just entertain; it educates and enlightens its global audience about the rich traditions of Indian bridal beauty. It serves as a bridge between cultures, allowing people worldwide to appreciate the complexity and beauty of Indian traditions.

As TikTok continues to be a platform for cultural exchange and creative expression, trends like the Asoka makeup trend play a crucial role in fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of global beauty standards and practices.