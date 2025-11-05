Morozoff: Exploring the potential of asset tokenization and real-world assets

In the rapidly evolving world of digital technology, asset tokenization and the concept of Real World Assets (RWAs) are garnering significant attention for their potential to reshape how physical and financial assets are managed.

Tokenization is fundamentally the process of converting rights to an asset—whether physical (like real estate) or financial (like stocks)—into a verifiable digital token on a blockchain. This process is primarily aimed at creating an efficient, verifiable record of ownership that can be digitally managed and transferred. RWAs are simply these traditional assets, such as property, bonds, or commodities, that are represented and tracked on a blockchain platform.

Platforms and infrastructure providers, which include entities like Chainlink and Centrifuge, offer the technical frameworks necessary for creating, managing, and transferring these tokenized assets while aiming to comply with established regulatory requirements.

Bridging traditional and decentralized systems

The core utility of tokenization is its ability to create a digital bridge between traditional finance (TradFi) and emerging decentralized finance (DeFi) systems. By making assets more digitally programmable, it opens the door to potential operational efficiencies. The digital nature of the token means that ownership records can, in theory, be transferred and validated instantly and globally, potentially enhancing transparency and reducing administrative costs compared to traditional systems.

The technology’s current foundation

The foundational use case for this technology has been the creation of tokenized fiat currencies known as stablecoins (such as USDT and USDC). These digital tokens are designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged to the U.S. dollar, by holding equivalent fiat currency reserves in audited accounts. According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), stablecoins have established themselves as a critical piece of digital payment infrastructure, demonstrating the speed and borderlessness of blockchain technology in high-volume transactions.

Beyond currencies, the discussion is shifting to other asset classes:

* Securities: Tokenization can represent ownership in stocks and bonds, allowing for fractionalized ownership, which could potentially lower the entry barrier for individual participants.

* Institutional adoption: Major financial institutions, including BlackRock and J.P. Morgan, have begun observing and exploring tokenized fund structures, signaling increasing institutional interest in the underlying technology.

* Real estate and commodities: The technology is being explored for representing fractional ownership in real estate or commodities like gold, allowing individuals to hold small stakes in high-value assets.

Local context and regulatory landscape in PH

For Filipinos, understanding tokenization is key to observing the nation’s participation in global digital trends. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has maintained a cautious but open stance, primarily viewing crypto as a payment method or an asset, and has issued advisories reminding the public of the significant risk and volatility associated with digital assets. Any use of tokenization within the financial system must align with the BSP’s current regulatory frameworks, and any new financial product would likely require explicit clearance.

Why this shift is being explored

The growing interest in asset tokenization stems from its convenience: the ability to manage assets digitally and the potential for 24/7 digital processing through smart contracts.

Global regulatory bodies, including those in Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates are actively working to understand and formalize rules for these digital products. Consultancy firm BCG projects that by 2030, tokenization could significantly increase the available liquidity of assets worldwide. This potential for greater access and efficiency drives continued exploration across different sectors.

Fostering Filipino participation

The real value for the Philippines lies in understanding the technology itself—blockchain—and not just the financial assets built upon it. As local innovators like Xode and others participate in the emerging Web3 space, the focus remains on building talent, developing skills, and participating in the creation of these new technological frameworks. This approach emphasizes education and the development of local capacity to utilize blockchain for practical applications, rather than promoting speculative trading.