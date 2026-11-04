Expo expansion highlights demand for Filipino seafarers

THE growing international demand for Filipino seafarers is prompting maritime recruitment companies to expand their participation in the Marino World Manning Expo & Conference (MWMEC) 2026, providing more opportunities for Filipino maritime workers to connect with prospective employers.

The three-day event, originally scheduled for Sept. 23-25, 2026, has been moved to Nov. 26-28 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.

The expanded venue is intended to accommodate increased participation from shipping companies, manning agencies and maritime service providers seeking to recruit Filipino seafarers.

35% by 2030

The development comes as the government targets to increase the Philippines’ share of the global seafarers market to 35 percent by 2030 from the current 28 percent, potentially adding at least 150,000 Filipino maritime workers to the international workforce.

According to a news report, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the target is anchored on the country’s Seafarers’ Voyage Plan 2030, which seeks to strengthen the Philippines’ position in the global maritime industry while ensuring adequate protection for Filipino workers.

The Philippines currently has an estimated 350,000 to 400,000 seafarers deployed worldwide.

Cacdac said the global shipping industry’s transition to alternative fuels, as well as the growing adoption of digitalization and automation in vessel operations, could create additional employment opportunities for Filipino maritime professionals.

These changes are also expected to increase demand for training, retooling and retraining to equip seafarers with competencies needed for emerging maritime technologies.

MWMEC 2026 has secured the participation of 69 companies and organizations, including 14 manning agencies accredited by the DMW.

Participating agencies include Pacific Ocean Manning, North Sea Marine Services, Kestrel Shipping Inc., Augustea Ship Manning Philippines Inc., Elburg Shipmanagement Philippines Inc., Maersk Filipinas Crewing Inc., Multinational Ship Management Inc., Avior Marine Inc., Torm Shipping Philippines Inc., Ionic Manila Manning Inc., Senator Crewing Manila Inc., Albireo Maritime People & Performance Inc., Virtue Maritime Services Corp. and Tiwala Human Resource Inc.

Other industry participants include Philippine Transmarine Carriers Inc., Jebsen PTC, Seaspan-PTC and Intercrew Philippines Agency Inc.

The expanded exhibition is expected to provide more space for recruitment activities and direct engagement between Filipino seafarers and prospective employers.

Industry issues discussion

The conference will also tackle industry developments affecting employment and working conditions, including the new sea-based standard employment contract, the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, geopolitical tensions, maritime decarbonization, cybersecurity and digitalization.

Other sessions will cover seafarer welfare and personal and business finance.

The government’s Seafarers’ Voyage Plan 2030 is anchored on four pillars: protecting seafarers, securing future-ready competencies, delivering with accountability and sustaining the seafaring industry.

It also seeks to strengthen the implementation of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, improve regulatory compliance and crisis response, enhance repatriation mechanisms and expand access to labor justice. / KOC